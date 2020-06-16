How retailers are preparing for a post-pandemic world

CMO Strategy

By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on June 16, 2020.
Walgreens CMO Patrick McLean will discuss how the pandemic has accelerated a digital evolution.

The coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed the way consumers shop, and marketers are paying attention. Stores will need to alter the way they operate, in both the physical and online realms, in order to restore consumer confidence, retail experts say. A recent report from Big Red Rooster, a brand experience firm owned by real estate company JLL, found that 94 percent of consumers expect some or significant change from physical stores as a result of COVID-19.

Join Ad Age on July 8 for a virtual conference dedicated to what’s ahead for retail.

Hear from Patrick McLean, senior VP and chief marketing officer of Walgreens, about how the chain has become more than a pharmacy and how the pandemic has accelerated a digital evolution already underway.

Miche Dwenger, VP of e-commerce experience at Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Dever Thomas, associate partner at Work & Co, will discuss how brands can adapt to the rapidly changing e-commerce landscape. Indeed, half of consumers expect to be buying online for pick-up in store and practicing social distancing in retail environments for at least a year, according to the Big Red Rooster report.

Executives from Verizon, Mastercard and Ulta Beauty will tour the Store of the Future, which will include touchless interfaces previously reserved for science fiction.

Other confirmed speakers include Steven Tristan Young, chief marketing officer at Poshmark, Amy Vener, global head of retail strategy at Pinterest, Kian Bakhtiari, founder of The People, Barbara Kahn, Patty and Jay H. Baker Professor of Marketing at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Sean Looney, CEO and co-founding partner, Looney Advertising, and Joseph J. Agresta Jr., president of Benzel-Busch Motor Car Corp.

To register for this event, click here.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

