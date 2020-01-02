How top marketers will do their jobs better in 2020
According to an oft-cited statistic from U.S. News and World Report, 80 percent of people will fail to stick with their New Year’s resolutions by February. But that did not stop us from getting marketing leaders on record. Our question—name one thing you will do better in 2020 than in 2019—was met with a variety of responses, from getting more sleep and meditation to “buy more brave ideas that move the needle.” What we did not tell our subjects is that we will be checking back with them in 12 months to see how they did. Pressure’s on.
Ed Pilkington, chief marketing and innovation officer, Diageo North America
Keep exploring new places! There’s always more to see, do and learn by visiting cities and states that are “firsts”—not only is it valuable for the job, gaining new insights and greater understanding of what makes our consumers tick, but it’s just great to travel and see new places. Also, in my line of work, it’s a great excuse to go to amazing bars all around the country!
Allyson Witherspoon, VP of marketing communications and media, Nissan North America
In 2020, I would like to spend more time learning and testing the next round of consumer behavior and marketing trends so we can anticipate and optimize quickly instead of mostly reacting.
Colin Mitchell, senior VP, global marketing, McDonald’s Corp.
Get out and about more. I want to spend more time in our restaurants talking to our customers and our operators and our crew.
Michelle St. Jacques, chief marketing officer, Molson Coors
Buy more brave ideas that move the needle.
Martin Renaud, global CMO, Mondelēz International
Live our purpose by helping our brands take a stand on issues that matter to our consumers: sustainability, mindful consumption and diversity and inclusion.
Jenna Lebel, CMO, Liberty Mutual
In 2020, I’m focused on explaining the ‘why’ more so my team can more effectively build on the ‘what.’ I’ve quickly learned that my job is really to provide my team with context on our marketing strategy, our business and our category so they can be more empowered and inspired to innovate.
Vineet Mehra, global CMO, Walgreens Boots Alliance
My resolution is to continue investing in our people to cultivate and develop unicorn marketing talent from within.
Meredith Verdone, CMO, Bank of America
In 2020, I resolve to continue to advance diversity of thought and an inclusive culture in my organization, and require the same from my agency partners, so we can tell the stories of the people we serve across our businesses and communities.
Raja Rajamannar, CMO at Mastercard
Sleep for at least seven hours a day!
Diego Scotti, CMO at Verizon
My focus for the year is on scaling up ways to leverage these technologies, particularly those powered by 5G, to shape the future of our marketing and customer experience.
Stephanie Buscemi, CMO at Salesforce
Our team will find a way to top Dreamforce 2019. It’s like planning a music festival—you change the acts every year, but you get people to come back because they know it will be a great experience.
Matthew Anderson, CMO at Roku
Today, one in three Americans doesn’t have traditional pay TV; we expect that to rise to around half within five years. One of my 2020 goals is to attract the next generation of full-time streamers and help fellow CMOs reach this large audience that no longer watches linear TV.
Susan Vobejda, CMO at The Trade Desk
I want to increase my offline connections with my team in 2020, as I find that personal relationships generate the best global collaboration that our team needs to thrive. It’s critical to build that level of trust and transparency so that anyone can reach out to me directly when they have a great new idea or question.
Matt Staneff, executive VP, CMO at T-Mobile
As my 4-year-old constantly reminds me, I am not in control, great ideas can come from places you least expect and there’s always a path to ‘yes.’ You just have to be creative, committed and caring enough to find it. For me, 2020 is about applying those lessons at T-Mobile, listening to customers —whether that’s with sophisticated analytics or just talking over a beer—and giving them what they want.
Ann Lewnes, CMO at Adobe
In today’s hyper-intense world, you need to focus on the needle movers. To make the space for that, I need to be better at creating boundaries and saying no. When you’re an executive, you have a lot of demands on you coming from every direction—employees, customers, press, media companies and partners. I have a tendency to say yes to too many things and I’ve come to understand that I just can’t—and shouldn’t—do everything. That means resting more responsibility on my incredibly capable team and spending my time on what’s most critical to Adobe’s success.
Sherina Smith, marketing VP, American Family Insurance
In 2020 I want to work on being a better leader by focusing on more mindfulness, meditation and getting out of my comfort zone. Team dynamics are often a reflection of the temperament of the leader, and as we continue to challenge ourselves to be better, we have to be comfortable pushing out of our comfort zones. And that starts with the leader. I find when I set aside quiet time for meditation and mindfulness I’m better able to help my teams maintain focus and perspective on what matters most and help them navigate new and innovative solutions to solving business problems.
Lorraine Twohill, CMO at Google
Read more. Not only because it is good for me and I learn a lot. But because I discover different points of view and perspectives. And it makes the work we put out into the world way better. That, and my reusable water bottle.