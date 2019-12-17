How the wellness trend will evolve in 2020
Wellness isn’t just about spas and medicine. According to a new Pinterest report, which tracks the top 100 trends of 2020, health and wellness will be an evolving category that affects consumers’ everyday lives.
The digital platform recently unveiled Pinterest Trends, a tool that gives marketers insight into specific search-term use, and found that wellness terms like “social media detox” and “low-waste lifestyle” have been skyrocketing in popularity.
Queries about “social media detox” grew 314 percent in the last 12 months, while “sea moss benefits” were up 380 percent. And searches for “low-waste lifestyle,” part of a wellness trend around conscious consumption, were up 446 percent, Pinterest found.
It’s good news for established brands that are honing in on wellness, as well as for new companies launching in the space. On Feb. 6, executives from Wave Meditation, a musical meditation company, Two Chairs, a mental health startup, and Sweet Reason, a hemp CBD-infused beverage brand, will be speaking about mindfulness at Ad Age Next: Health and Wellness.
Norman de Greve, chief marketing officer of CVS, will also talk about how the chain is infusing the wellness trend into all aspects of its brand and offerings. In addition, executives from Eight Sleep, a sleep fitness company, and Proven Skincare, a retailer that uses AI to personalize its products, will talk about how technology fuels their brands.
Other confirmed speakers include Seth Solomons, chief marketing officer at Equinox, Eric Ryan, co-founder of Method, Olly and, more recently, first-aid brand Welly, Mike Grillo, co-founder and CEO of Gravity Products, Amanda Baldwin, president of Supergoop, Taran Ghatrora, co-founder and CEO of Blume, a women’s health brand, and Jake Matthews, analyst at CB Insights.
