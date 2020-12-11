Jane Lynch slings one-liners for Mercedes and brands prep for Dry January: Trending
Winner
If new-age fame is defined as getting your own Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor, Colin Kaepernick has officially reached superstardom. The ex-QB and social-justice advocate’s face adorns the new “Change the Whirled” variety announced this week.
Loser(s)
All the agency strategists who have to spend their holidays prepping for Coca-Cola’s just-announced global agency review, which kicks into gear in the new year.
Popular
Shameless self-plug alert: Ad Age’s 2020 Marketers of the Year package was a hit, drawing a ton of eyeballs. And a Q&A with a co-founder of The Lincoln Project (No. 4 on our list) was also popular, as was a story on the aforementioned Coke review.
Car talk
It’s a constant challenge for auto marketers: how do you plug in-car features without boring people to death? Mercedes-Benz has turned to Jane Lynch for help. The actress lends her wit to a new social campaign from Publicis that has some fun with the fact that not many people are traveling via air travel today. Lynch parodies in-flight safety videos, while throwing in a few one-liners, like when she compares adjustable heated seat cushions to “being spooned by a warm loaf of freshly baked bread in the shape of your lover.”
Number of the week
$3.3 billion: The amount domestic sponsors have paid so far for the Tokyo Olympics, which was delayed by a year due to the pandemic, according to the Associated Press. The payments—from companies including Japanese airline ANA, travel agency JTB and food makers such as Kikkoman and Ajinomoto—are twice as much as previous games, and come as organizers are staging what a University of Oxford study has called the most costly Summer Games on record.
Read the AP story here for more details on the role Dentsu has played (AP states that the agency holding company is making a 15% commission for signing up sponsors and “possibly more if it handles the advertising work.”)
Sobering news
With Dry January around the corner—sorry, it’s true—it’s time for an update on what’s happening in the world of booze without the buzz:
Vinegar maker Acid League is getting into the non-alcoholic wine biz with Wine Proxies, which are blends that it says are made from “testing hundreds of housemade ingredients to match the depth and complexity of great wine.” Initial offerings include Blanc Slate (a booze-free Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc); Cuvée Zero (which mixed fruits, herbs and spices); and Zest Contact (made from orange wine turned into vinegar.)
Also new to the world is Aplós, a hemp-infused non-alcoholic spirit the brand says “calms and uplifts, without the negative effects of alcohol.”
Big beer and liquor brands in recent years have found ways to tap into the rising popularity of Dry January—and they are likely to keep at it this year (although it will be worth watching how the once-a-year sobriety push is affected by the pandemic.) Brewers are putting more money behind non-alcoholic varieties, like Bud Zero, the Dwyane Wade-backed zero-alcohol brew that recently put out a holiday campaign that plays off regrettable gift purchases.
Quote of the week
“What we found was that shorter ads actually are much more effective than they used to be”—Kara Manatt, senior VP of intelligence and solutions at Magna, on the rising relevance of six-second spots.
These gifts are one-of-a-kind, thankfully
The New York Times’ gift guide this year really captures the essence of 2020. With items like a deep-fried chicken wing keychain, and a glowing lamp shaped like a croissant, the list of items taps into many of the oddities that characterized the past 12 months. The guide also takes in some fashion trends, like the popular practice of turning vintage floral quilts into clothing, to a level that consumers, except for maybe grandmothers, might not be ready for. Check it out here.
Tweet of the week
On the move
Michelle Klein, Facebook’s VP of global customer marketing, has joined the board of Raka Chocolate, a “bean-to-bar” chocolate brand known for single-origin, Fair Trade chocolate bars in flavors such as green tea crunch and pink sea salt.