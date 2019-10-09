Jonas Brothers get plastered on Coors Light bottles: Marketer’s Brief
Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to [email protected].
Coors Light is a sucker for the Jonas Brothers. The pop band, whose single “Sucker” has helped fuel a comeback, will feature in limited edition packaging on the MillerCoors brew. The trio appears inside the brand’s usual Rocky Mountain image like some sort of boy band version of Mount Rushmore. The label was first spotted by @mybeerbuzz, which tracks alcohol packaging. A MillerCoors spokesman confirmed it was coming but did not provide specifics.
A bedroom straight out of a 1995 fever dream
Scrunchies are back and so is Lisa Frank. An apartment modeled after the popular style icon from the '90s will be available for stays as part of a colorful collaboration with Hotels.com. There’s a bathroom with rainbow dolphins, a light-up unicorn and a dreamy canopy bed. The pop-up experience in Los Angeles can be booked exclusively on Hotels.com for stays from Oct. 11 through Oct. 27. Hotels.com worked with condo company Barsala and agency ICF Next on the experience. Consumers may be suffering experience fatigue, but this one could be worth the ‘gram.
Helium included
Speaking of branded accommodations, Goodyear just listed its iconic blimp on Airbnb. Football fans can book a one-night stay on Oct. 22, 23 or 24 in the blimp, which is parked at a hangar in Mogador, Ohio. The $150-a-night price also gets you tickets to the Notre Dame-Michigan game. The stunt is meant to celebrate the blimp’s new status as an “honorary member” of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Building a bedding empire
Direct-to-consumer bedding brand Boll & Branch is branching out—into Nordstrom. The Summit, New Jersey-based brand will sell its products, including sheets, pillows and blankets, within nearly two dozen Nordstrom stores across the country. Boll & Branch already has its own store and plans to open more brick-and-mortar locations next year. Founder Scott Tannen has noted the need for d-to-c brands to pursue both physical and digital sales opportunities.
Burberry gets real
Fashion consignment site The RealReal is teaming up with Burberry in the latest example of a high-end fashion brand ramping up its sustainability efforts. After noticing a demand increase for Burberry on its site—searches were up 64 percent year-over-year—the RealReal worked with the brand on a partnership in which consumers who resell Burberry pieces will receive a personal shopping experience in some U.S. Burberry stores. Burberry recently pledged to be plastic package-free by 2025.
Would you buy this?
Arby’s will sell a line of “Meatoberfest” items in honor of Oktoberfest and its new Germany-inspired sandwiches. The products, each $30, include "Meaterhosen," breeches with meat on them, a "Beefvarian" hat and a "Das Hat" boot-like stein.
Number of the week
50 percent: Share of Starbucks customers who have bought the Pumpkin Spice Latte, according to a recent survey from Numerator, a market research firm.
Tweet of the week
Comings and goings
Traeger Grills, an outdoor cooking and grill company, tapped Todd Smith as chief marketing officer. Smith was formerly CMO at Exos, a health and performance company.
Rob Cameron will take over as Nestlé’s global head of public affairs starring Feb. 1. He comes from the consulting firm SustainAbility where is is CEO and managing partner.
Contributing: Adrianne Pasquarelli, E.J. Schultz, Jessica Wohl, Corey Holmes