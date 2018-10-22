King's Hawaiian (yes, the dinner roll brand) releases Halloween film

Legend of Hallowaiian (2018) trailer Credit: King's Hawaiian

While the "Halloween" reboot is dominating at the box office, another Halloween-themed movie hit theaters this month, with a cast including Mark Hamill. But instead of coming from a major studio, it comes from King's Hawaiian.

The privately-held maker of rolls and Hawaiian-inspired barbecue sauces began thinking about new shopper marketing ideas nearly four years ago, including how to highlight some Halloween-inspired recipes. It decided to come up with a backstory, which ultimately led to making the feature film.

King's Hawaiian isn't the first food industry marketer to take its ideas to the big screen this year. "The Legend of Hallowaiian" follows this summer's theatrical release of "Uncle Drew," a movie born from a years-long Pepsi campaign starring basketball star Kyrie Irving as an older guy who can play ball. While "Uncle Drew" started as a marketing device and expanded years later into a feature-length film, "Hallowaiian" is a new idea for King's Hawaiian.

The movie follows a trio of friends in Hawaii who find a figure in a cave on the night of Halloween. The kids, Kai, Eddie and Leilani, accidentally release an evil, pineapple-headed monster on the island.

"The Legend of Hallowaiian" features the voice of Hamill (as Officer Duke), along with Vanessa Williams and Tia Carrere. among others.

The 82-minute animated film is meant to fill what CMO Erick Dickens sees as a bit of a void when it comes to kid-appropriate Halloween content. Sure, there are plenty of movies, like the latest "Halloween," for an older set, but "We still find ourselves watching 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' every Halloween because there's not an abundance of content this time of year" aimed at a younger audience, says Dickens.

And while "Hallowaiian" has very limited theatrical distribution and hasn't done much business there so far, it has helped King's Hawaiian boost in-store distribution and sales this month. Dickens says King's Hawaiian is already considering doing a second movie, perhaps a sequel or a fresh story that may use some of the characters from the first film.

"It's more successful for the bread business than we had anticipated," says Dickens, citing sales at retail, retailers supporting the displays and incremental shipments to retailers.