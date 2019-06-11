CMO Strategy
Kroger hops on the cannabis bandwagon with a plan to sell CBD lotions
The grocery store chain is attempting to meet consumer demand for hemp-derived products
CBD is coming to Kroger Co.
The largest U.S. grocery store chain has started stocking CBD lotions and balms, with plans to expand the hemp-derived products to 945 stores in 17 states, according to the company.
Consumer demand for CBD, a non-intoxicating compound found in marijuana and hemp that proponents say can help with a variety of ailments, has spiked since the farm bill passed in December. While the regulations surrounding CBD are still murky, retailers have started to embrace the products.
In March, CVS Health Corp. said it would start selling CBD products at more than 800 of its stores.
—Bloomberg News