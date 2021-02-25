Learn what’s ahead for the food and beverage industry
Over the past year, packaged food marketers have seen sales soar due to the rise of at-home dining, while restaurants shifted more toward drive-thru and delivery to stay afloat. The food and beverage industry continues to undergo tremendous changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dining and drinking habits adopted during the early months of COVID-19 may be here to stay. Yet there’s hope for the struggling restaurant industry as the vaccine rollout continues.
Marketers are reaching consumers in new ways, including the rise in popularity of direct-to-consumer brands. Restaurants that had to close dining rooms are finding new ways to bring their products to consumers and give back to the communities they serve. And to capitalize on the renewed interest in cooking, brands are teaming up with influencers in new ways to deliver more personalized messages that resonate more effectively than mass marketing.
At Ad Age Next: Food and Beverage, leaders across the industry will share the lessons they’ve learned during the crisis and how they expect the sector to move forward. The livestreamed event will feature food and beverage executives and analysts whose insights can help the audience prepare for what’s next.
