Lexus is the latest automaker to pull sales ads in favor of coronavirus response campaign

A spot called ‘People First’ begins airing tonight on TV
By E.J. Schultz. Published on March 26, 2020.

Lexus is pulling its all of its regular national ads—including sales event messaging—in favor of a coronavirus response campaign called “People First” that uses the voices of dealers. 

The effort, from Publicis Groupe-owned Team One, directs viewers to a website listing ways the brand is responding to the pandemic, including financial incentives such as payment deferrals and dealer services including social-distance inspired programs that allow buyers to shop online and have vehicles delivered to their homes free of charge.

The campaign follows similar efforts by other automakers, including Ford, Hyundai and General Motors, which are trying to preserve consumer loyalty in the midst of economic uncertainty. Automakers are also scrambling to adjust their media buys with sports programming no longer an option.

The Lexus campaign will debut on TV tonight during “Young Sheldon” on CBS. The media buy also includes paid social ads on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, as well as digital video and audio buys on Spotify and iHeartMedia. Like other brands rushing out coronavirus ads, Lexus relied on pre-existing footage for the spot, which includes sunny scenes of families driving Lexus vehicles in scenic areas.

Lisa Materazzo, VP of marketing for Lexu in a statement said: "Our new campaign reveals the heart of the Lexus brand. Our human-centered philosophy guides every decision we make. In looking for a way forward during difficult times, this guiding principle is more relevant than ever. We believe in taking care of people first and the rest will follow.”

 

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing.

