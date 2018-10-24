Marketer's Brief: McDonald's bets on breakfast and Lowe's salutes the military

Procter & Gamble Co.'s Old Spice made the leap from a September livestream to a 90-second ad finale to crown the winner of its Foam Zone online game show during Monday Night Football on ESPN. Numbers for the September livestream were pretty impressive, with more than 7.3 million views on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook and 126,000 chats over 48 hours, according to the brand. That was even before the contest made its way to TV with segments that included Oct. 8 and 15 primetime commercials on ESPN leading up to the Oct. 22 finale. One hitch: The final TV spot before halftime was followed by an interview between ESPN's Joe Tessitore and Jason Witten with Foam Zone host Anthony "Spice" Adams and Old Spice Foam Zone winner Audrey, which was widely described as awkward in social media and by USA Today's For The Win blog.

It's the fourth year that REI is running its OptOutside campaign, which includes the closure of its 153 stores on Black Friday as it promotes the outdoors. To encourage consumers to get outside, the Seattle-based retailer is investing $1 million in Nature for Health, an initiative with the University of Washington that studies the healing effects of time outdoors.

Meanwhile, big days for big holiday shopping seem to be losing some appeal. Just 44 percent of people say they'll shop on Black Friday as they did in the past, down from 47 percent in 2017, while 53 percent are still shopping on Cyber Monday, down from 57 percent in 2017, according to an annual holiday survey from Deloitte.

Create a subreddit

Reddit has made no secret of its plans to attract more ad dollars from Madison Avenue and the company now says it's created a path to attract new users to its platform. Already the third-most-visited website – Reddit sees more traffic than Facebook and Amazon – the company says it's partnered with membership platform Patreon to create custom sub-Reddits for fans to engage with their favorite creators. Patreon allows creatives of all types to ditch advertising and instead gain monetary support from fans who enjoy their work. Some popular Patreons capture $10,000 to $15,000 a month, plus do side deals with brands to promote products in a similar fashion to influencers. Popular Patreons such as Amanda Palmer already have their own Reddit pages. The social website believes it will see more original content and users as a result.

Low-cal craft

MillerCoors has hired Austin, Texas-based Preacher to help launch Saint Archer Gold, a low-calorie beer the brewer is positioning to take on fast-growing Michelob Ultra. Preacher will handle a campaign including TV, digital and out-of-home. The beer is a line extension the San Diego-based Saint Archer craft beer brand that MillerCoors acquired three years ago and tucked into its craft and import division, known as Tenth and Blake. Saint Archer Gold will debut next year in four test markets: Arizona, Indianapolis, Charlotte and Austin, Texas. If all goes well, MillerCoors could take it national.

Lowe's boosts military push

This week, Lowe's is debuting its first military-focused national ad. The home improvement retailer plans to contribute nearly $1 billion to military families through its discount program, which recognizes employees who are in the military with special savings and discounts. More than 14,000 military members, military spouses, and veterans work at Lowe's, the company says.