Marketers, Give in to Agencies' Cold Calls

CMOs and marketing agencies can't seem to move beyond formal\nprocesses to get it on. In other verticals they're less inhibited,\nbut like shy sweethearts from a bygone era, we rely on third\nparties to facilitate romance. Why? I suspect large numbers of\nmarketers and agencies are uncomfortable with selling and being\nsold to. However, while certain agencies wait for a\nrequest-for-proposal to arrive, the phone to ring or a search\nconsultant to announce an appropriate match, others are realizing\nthe opportunity exists to shape their own destinies. And so a new\ngeneration of agencies are knocking on your door. What they're up against