Lee's Push to Refashion LG as a Lifestyle Brand

YORK, Pa. (AdAge.com) -- When Kwan Sup (K.S.) Lee\njoined LG Electronics in 2007, he was greeted with the marketing\nwariness typical of a technology business. Executives at the\ncompany formerly known as Lucky Goldstar were more familiar with\nthe old ways of doing things, despite the manufacturer's transition\nto the more premium LG -- as in "Life's Good" -- branding in the\nU.S. in 2004. Those outside the marketing department frequently\nasked him how much new marketing ideas would cost. "I said, 'Before we talk about the money, let's\ntalk about the concept and the idea and that this is the right\nthing to do for the long term. Let's calculate how much risk we\nhave to take in terms of spending and in terms of investment.'" Few\npeople understood what he was talking about, he admits. Three years\nlater, things are different. "Back then, some people would say things like, 'Marketing is\njust burning the money.' But people change. They see the returns.\nIt's not a change overnight, but it is changing," said Mr. Lee, who\nreports to Simon Kang, CEO-president, home entertainment at LG.\n"Today there are a lot more people at LG who understand the need\nfor investment in the brand and marketing." Mr. Lee, who started his career at Procter & Gamble and was\nCMO at Pizza Hut Korea for four years prior to joining LG, is\nleveraging that growing trust in marketing and refashioning LG as a\nlifestyle brand, complete with aggressive product category pushes.\n3-D TV, for instance, is a key focus for LG right now and with\nYoung & Rubicam,\nNew York, the company recently launched a new series of ads for its\nInfinia brand, part of an estimated annual $100 million effort. But while 3-D TV gets a lot of media ink, it's a much harder\nsell for manufacturers, who not only have to persuade consumers to\nbuy TV sets and glasses, but also must encourage content providers\nand producers to create more 3-D content and reluctant service\nproviders to make equipment upgrades to handle 3-D. We spoke with Mr. Lee recently about LG's 3-D efforts, as well\nas his role at LG, the aggressively competitive electronics market,\nand LG's brand strategy development. Ad Age: There are people who just bought an LG\nhigh-definition TV a few years ago and are still happy with it, but\nnow you're saying to them, "Hey, go out and buy another TV because\n3-D TV is even better?" Mr. Lee: In reality, if you really want to have\nthe latest of any technology, it will only happen if you buy it on\nthe last day of your life. Right now this is more for the people\nwho really want to experience 3-D TV now. What I can tell you now\nthat is this is just the beginning of 3-D TV though; eventually we\nwill be able to add 3-D into regular TV [without glasses]. The key\nbarrier now is glasses. Many manufacturers are really working hard\nto reduce the cost and improve the quality, making them weigh less,\nand fix other issues, even in terms of style. In the second half of\nthe year, we'll have some that you can also use as sunglasses. Ad Age: How do you see the 3-D market growing\nand developing? Mr. Lee: The 3-D market will grow fast, but at\nthe early stage the growth will be driven by content. And that will\nget us to a tipping point. The more content available in 3-D\npicture, then the faster the market will grow. My personal forecast\nis that 3-D will be like full HD function. Today we're selling more\nthan 40% of our TVs with the HD function, but full HD content is\nnot so much available at this point. People buy full HD TVs\nexpecting that it will come someday. TVs are a large purchase and\nso people need a kind of future-proof function so they invest in\nthe future technology today. Next year, more than 20% of the market\nwill be 3-D-ready TV. That's big, and most of the time you will use\nyour 3-D-ready TV for 2-D content. But whenever you want to\nexperience 3-D picture quality for movies, for sports or for some\ntype of spectacular event, then you need that function. Ad Age: LG has been described as a scrappy\nupstart in the consumer-electronics market. How do you position\nagainst the better established players like Sony and Samsung? Mr. Lee: Our first focus is on product\nleadership. We cannot win without great products. But now it has\nbeen a few years and we have proven ourselves to be in the major\nleagues with Sony and Samsung. The TV market has become a commodity\n-- we can catch up to them, but they can catch up as well. Although\nwe don't spend as much as Samsung or have the brand heritage that\nSony has, there is a good opportunity for the LG brand. We are\naddressing the market with a different strategy with an emotional\napproach, instead of focusing on picture quality or this function\nor that function. Ad Age: The LG brand covers products from\nhousehold goods to TVs to microwaves. How do you tie the brand\ntogether over that broad portfolio? Mr. Lee: Even inside the company there are\ndifferent points of view. But the idea is one brand strategy for\neverything from mobile phones to TVs to DVD players, and down to\neven vacuum cleaners. Our strategy is to portray our product\nportfolio as a strength -- not as hardware manufacturers, but as a\nlifestyle company, and we have many household devices and home\nelectronics and personal-communication devices that are lifestyle\ndevices. LG is talking about "Life's Good," freedom and infinite\npossibilities -- all those kind of emotional attributes -- for a\nbroad range of products. Ad Age: How do you divide marketing dollars and\ntalent among the most important product categories? Mr. Lee: We have five different divisions in LG\nElectronics [mobile communications, home entertainment, home\nappliance, air conditioning and business solutions], and probably\nsome people in other divisions may [disagree], but this is the\nreality: The key priorities are two things: one, LCD and LED TV,\nand two, the mobile-phone business. The others are profitable,\nsustainable and stable, and form the base of the company, but to\ngrow further and faster, we have to win in the home entertainment\nand mobile divisions. Ad Age: What do you bring from your past posts\nat P&G and Pizza Hut? Mr. Lee: The P&G company culture is very\nstrong and I respect that. I try to develop that level of culture\nin this company as much as I can. Pizza is a retail business so I\nlearned the different marketing strategies and techniques in the\nretail industry. Pizza Hut is not selling pizza, it's selling\nhappiness -- that's the hospitality business. All those are very\ndifferent from technology, but for me it's about understanding the\nfundamentals of marketing, understanding the consumer, and trying\nto develop your brand. Ad Age: Your background isn't in tech, so do\nyou consider that when hiring for LG marketing? Mr. Lee: I tend to look for new blood from\ndifferent industries. However, one condition is there: Although you\nare coming from other industries, you should be interested in\ntechnology. If you are dumb about these machines, it's going to be\nvery difficult to work at this company. Ad Age: Where does LG go next? Mr. Lee: We are only a 15-year-old boy now,\nwith a promising future. The other competitor like Sony is probably\nlike a 45-year-old man. Samsung is, let's say, a 28-year-old man.\nWe cannot win against that muscular man right now, but as time goes\nby, we'll grow older and stronger.