Coming For Kind: Mars and Hershey Launch Snack Bars

The nation's two largest candy companies are taking a detour\ninto the snack-bar aisle with aggressive new product launches aimed\nat boosting their health image. Mars Chocolate North America is taking its Goodnessknows\nsnack-bar line national after years of testing it in a handful of\nmarkets. Hershey Co., meanwhile,\nhas begun selling a snack bar under its premium Brookside brand.\nThe new products from the two fierce candy competitors combine\nfruit, nuts and chocolate into a bar form and appear squarely aimed\nat successful bar start-up brand Kind. Mars and Hershey touted their new bars at this week's Sweets and\nSnacks Expo in Chicago, an annual trade show that this year drew\nsome 16,000 people, including candy wholesalers and brokers looking\nfor the next big thing in candy and snacks. Mars and Hershey dominate the U.S. confectionary category with\nabout 25% share each, according to Euromonitor International. But\nthe marketers are relatively new to the $6.8 billion U.S. snack bar\ncategory, which is led by General Mills (24%\nshare), Kellogg Co. (18%) and\nClif Bar & Co. (13%), according to Euromonitor. One of the fastest growing brands is Kind, which has grown its\nshare from 2.8% in 2013 to 4.9% last year, according to\nEuromonitor. The brand's surge is yet another sign of how small\ncompanies -- not big ones -- are setting the tone across the food\nindustry. Indeed, the Hershey and Mars snack bars appear to more\nclosely resemble Kind bars than older competitors such as General\nMills' Nature Valley brand, which created the granola-bar category\nin 1975. Mars will begin mass distribution of its Goodnessknows brand in\nAugust backed by a new campaign by BBDO that will include TV and digital ads.\nMars Chocolate North America declined to reveal the media budget,\nbut Marketing-VP Berta De Pablos-Barbier said spending would\nresemble other major product launches. "It's a big deal for us,"\nshe said. The tagline, "Try a Little Goodness," alludes to the health\ncredentials of the bars, which Mars says are made without\nartificial colors, flavors or sweeteners and contain 150 calories\neach. Like Kind bars, the Goodnessknows bars includes whole pieces of\nfruit and nuts that are clearly visible. Flavors include cranberry\nalmond, apple almond and peanut and peach and cherry -- all layered\non a base of dark chocolate. Unlike Kind, the bars are broken into\nfour separate squares that Ms. De Pablos-Barbier said "allows you\nto control your portion." Packaging touts the inclusion of "cocoa\nflavanols" that "help support the healthy circulation of nutrients\nand oxygen." The bars are not sold in see-through packaging, which is a key\nfeature for Kind bars. Ms. Berta De Pablos-Barbier said transparent\npackaging risks exposing the bars to light that could oxidize the\nbars and change their taste. Lisa Mann, exec VP-marketing for Kind, responded in a statement\nthat Kind "pioneered transparent packing within the snack bar\ncategory more than 10 years ago" because it wanted ingredients "to\nbe the hero of our snacks." She added that "we invested in the\ndevelopment of wrappers early on that allowed us to maintain the\ntextures and tastes people have come to expect -- and love -- from\nus, and still use that packaging today." Hershey's Brookside bars -- which are just beginning to hit\nshelves -- also use a transparent wrapper for a portion of the\npackage. The bars are expected to be supported with a digital ad\ncampaign, according to a spokesman. Like the Goodnessknows brand,\nBrookside packaging touts a litany of health claims, including\nbeing made from real fruit and containing no artificial flavors,\nwhile providing a "good source of antioxidant vitamins A,C, E." The bar launches come as food brands continue to face pressure\nfrom consumer groups and activists pushing for simpler ingredients\nand more transparency. Mars recently voiced support for a Food and Drug Administration\nproposal that would mandate the inclusion of "added sugars" on the\nnutrition facts panel on packaging. At present, foods must only\nlist total sugar, which could include sugar that is added as well\nas naturally occurring sugar. Mars is also supporting a recommendation by the World Health\nOrganization and U.S. Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee that\npeople limit their intake their intake of sugars to no more than\n10% of total daily calorie intake. With the average adult consuming\nabout 2,000 calories a day, the limit translates to about 50 grams\nof sugar a day, according to Carolyn O'Neil, a registered\ndietitian. (For context, a can of Coke contains 39 grams of\nsugar.) "Supporting global public health efforts to limit society's\nconsumption of added sugars and labeling our products transparently\nare steps in the right direction for us and will benefit everyone\nwho enjoys Mars products," Mars said in a recent statement. The company's position on the added sugars labeling puts it at\nodds with some other big companies. A majority of the members of\nthe Grocery Manufacturers Association -- which represents big food\nand beverage companies -- "feel a mandatory declaration of 'added\nsugars' will not assist consumers in maintaining healthful dietary\npractices and may, in fact, lead to unintended consequences\nincluding consumer confusion," according to recent GMA comments\nsubmitted to the FDA. Kind \nrecently ran into some trouble with the FDA, which warned the\ncompany that its use of the word "healthy" to describe four of its\nbars did not meet regulatory standards, including exceeding\nallowable amounts of saturated fat. A Kind spokesman responded that\n"nuts, key ingredients in many of our snacks and one of the things\nthat make fans love our bars, contain nutritious fats that exceed\nthe amount allowed under the FDA's standard. There is an\noverwhelming body of scientific evidence supporting that nuts are\nwholesome and nutritious." A Hershey spokesman said the company believes that "what's most\nimportant for consumers is understanding total sugar and total\ncalories." But he added that if the government decides that listing\nadded sugar is beneficial then "we'll support that."