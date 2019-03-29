McDonald's African-American marketing gets biggest overhaul in 16 years

Credit: McDonald's

McDonald's newest ads aren't about some value meal, fancy burger or the ability to order for delivery via a mobile app. They're the kickoff of the biggest overhaul to the restaurant chain's African-American marketing in 16 years.

The Golden Arches on Friday is set to unveil "Black & Positively Golden," an effort so broad it isn't calling it a campaign but rather "a campaign movement."

The updated marketing and community outreach show how the largest restaurant chain aims to deepen its ties with African-American customers, particularly millennials. A spokeswoman declined to reveal how much the chain will spend on the effort but called it "one of our biggest priorities of this year."

"What we've done is really refresh the approach to the engagement in order to be more resonant with the African-American consumer today," says Lizette Williams, McDonald's USA's head of cultural engagement and experiences. Black & Positively Golden, she says, "focuses on stories of truth, power and pride and really is a celebration of black excellence."

Credit: McDonald's

Black & Positively Golden, which is focused on education, empowerment and entrepreneurship, replaces the 365Black platform that McDonald's began using in 2003.

It includes a 60-second spot set to air twice during the March 30 broadcast of the 50th Annual NAACP Image Awards. The spot was directed by longtime commercial and film director Joe Pytka and is meant to have a bit of a documentary or "fly on the wall" feel, says Williams. It features people including a Black Marine and feel-good moments such as a woman receiving a giant check for a $10,000 college scholarship from the brand. McDonald's will also give out a Black & Positively Golden award at the NAACP Image Awards, the first time it has had a branded award and gets to select the recipient.