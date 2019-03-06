McDonald's is seeing success with Waze in boosting ad results: Marketer's Brief

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to [email protected]

PepsiCo has a new global chief commercial officer overseeing marketing and Church's Chicken has a new CMO. Find out more about the moves in our weekly comings and goings feature at the bottom. But we begin with McDonald's latest move to get inside people's cars to push its burgers.

Putting McD's on the map

McDonald's is buddying up with Waze in hopes of driving better outdoor ad results. The fast feeder, along with Omnicom's Outdoor Media Group, recently partnered with the navigation app maker on a pilot program in Southern California that involved geofencing more than 300 billboards. Whenever a Waze user stopped driving for at least four seconds, a full-screen ad complimenting the one from a nearby billboard would appear on the Waze app and offer the driver the option of driving to McDonald's.

Credit: Waze

Over the initial eight-week run last fall, 8,400 people clicked through and chose to head to a McDonald's, according to the just-released results. It's far from "billions served," but it's measurable. Waze also says there were 6.4 million mobile ad impressions and 1.9 million unique users reached. Following the Southern California test, McDonald's co-ops covering Nevada, Arizona, Houston, Tampa and Orlando have signed up, says Todd Palatnek, who joined Waze about seven months ago as the navigation brand's first out-of-home business lead.

Skipping the gimmicks

Kid toothbrushes have been rife with gimmickry for decades—from endless models with licensed cartoon characters to power brushes that play songs inside little ones' heads as they brush. Quip co-founder and CEO Simon Enever is trying a different route: treating kids more like adults, or at least trying not to patronize them. Quip's kid toothbrush is the first line extension for four-year-old direct-to-consumer brand, which already has more than a million adult customers and distribution at Target. In an interview, Enever says Quip sprang from more than a year of research with about 50 kids of existing customers. The brand found that kids get bored pretty fast with gimmicky brushes, just like they get bored fast with toys. But Enever says they're eager to use a stylish brush designed with a smaller, kid-sized head, rubberized grip for easier handling and sonic vibrations timed with guiding pulses every 30 seconds to get kids to brush a full two minutes.

Gillette's non-controversial dad ad

Procter & Gamble Co.'s Gillette has a new ad portraying all kinds of male virtue and non-toxic masculinity that so far is engendering no controversy whatsoever. The video from Grey Midwest (the Cincinnati outpost opened by the shop last year in P&G's backyard) shows buff, heroic-looking, Gillette-antiperspirant-using family-guy dads—one deployed in the armed forces away from home, the other just trying to get a job back home— with the tagline "Every Hero Sweats. Some Never Show It." Joshua Radin's emotional cover of Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds" plays in the background. Seeming lack of controversy aside, Gillette has the YouTube comments turned off for this one. The video comes as the brand continues to deal with backlash from its polarizing "The Best Men Can Be." The latest twist involves a petition asking Gillette to end its sponsorship of the New England Patriots' stadium to protest team owner Robert Kraft's arrest on prostitution charges.

Happy birthday, dear brand

Brands want to get their names out there whenever they can. In case you didn't mark your calendar, March 6 is Oreo's 107th birthday. It's partying all day on social media, including tweeting at and receiving tweets from other brands, like this only somewhat cryptic one below sent to Dairy Queen on Tuesday. Next Wednesday is Chili's birthday. Once again, it plans to celebrate March 13 with $3.13 Presidente Margaritas. And the restaurant's social plans include giving away $313 gift cards to some of those who tag the chain on social media.

Gimme some swag

Chobani Gimmies, a line for and inspired by kids (one girl in a focus group helped with the name by saying "gimme, gimme, gimme") is in the midst of a giveaway Chief Creative Officer Leland Maschmeyer describes as being "in the model of a Supreme drop."

Chobani Gimmies giveaways include a Super Berry Rocket Skateboard Credit: Chobani

To stand out from kid-focused rivals such as Danimals, Go-Gurt and Stonyfield Kids, different items are released online at noon EST daily from March 4 to 17, such as "cookies & cream crush" hoodies, "poppin' cotton candy" hooded onesies and "ooey gooey s'more" sleeping bags. There are talks to turn the Chobani Gimmies characters into entertainment IP. They'll appear during the Nickelodeon's "Kids' Choice Awards" in which Chobani has planned 36 co-branded on-air mentions as well as custom digital stickers in the Nickelodeon app, its first time working with the children's network.

Would you buy this?

Credit: Heinz

Heinz is following Mayochup (mayonnaise + ketchup), with Mayocue (mayo + barbecue sauce) and Heinz Mayomust (mayo + mustard).

Number of the week

5: The spot Chick-fil-A now occupies on Technomic's ranking of largest chain restaurants, leaping above Burger King and Wendy's based on 2018 systemwide sales tallies. The top four remained the same: McDonald's, Starbucks, Subway and Taco Bell.

Tweet of the Week

Kylie Jenner is the "world's youngest self-made billionaire." DiGiorno responds to the ridiculous label.

You can say you self-made DiGiorno.



— DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) March 6, 2019

Comings and goings

PepsiCo created the global chief commercial officer role and filed it with Laxman Narasimhan, who moves up from his role as CEO, Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa. He is charged with leading "the development of world-class commercial and marketing capabilities," according to this week's announcement.

Church's Chicken named Brian Gies EVP and global chief marketing officer. The move follows the February launch of the chain's "Bringin' That Down Home Flavor" campaign from JWT Atlanta. Gies was previously in marketing roles at TGI Fridays and Burger King. Church's former CMO, Hector Munoz, left in December.

Claire Salter, who's been senior manager of global data and analytics for Unilever the past three years, has joined AnalogFolk in London as data intelligence officer as the firm builds its practice in the U.S., Asia and Australia.

Laura Ashley, the floral-loving British lifestyle brand, has appointed Christina Woollen marketing manager of North and South America. Woollen formerly ran her own company 360 Marketing Consultant and Coach.

Contributing: E.J. Schultz, Jessica Wohl, Adrianne Pasquarelli, Jack Neff