McDonald’s halts new dine-in restaurant service across U.S.
McDonald’s Corp. is pausing the resumption of all dine-in services in its U.S. restaurants as the coronavirus outbreak flares up in areas across the country.
The halt will last for 21 days, the fast-food chain said in an internal letter that was viewed by Bloomberg. Locations that have already reopened their dining rooms should consult guidance from local and state officials on whether to roll back services, according to the letter, which was signed by Joe Erlinger, McDonald’s U.S. president, and Mark Salebra, head of the National Franchisee Leadership Alliance.
Businesses across the country are rethinking their reopening plans as coronavirus cases surge in states such as Texas, Arizona and California. The businesses have a difficult calculus to make as they wrestle with keeping customers and staff safe, while also bringing in enough revenue to stay afloat.
McDonald’s shares fell as much as 1.2 percent after regular trading Wednesday in New York. The reopening pause was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.
-Bloomberg News