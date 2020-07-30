CMO Strategy

McDonald’s sets diversity goals and announces COVID-19 pact with Mayo Clinic

The Golden Arches outlines diversity guidelines but doesn’t have quantifiable targets to announce just yet
By Jessica Wohl. Published on July 30, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
A regularly updated list tracking marketers’ response to coronavirus

A dinosaur statue is adorned with a face mask outside a McDonalds restaurant.

Credit: Cheney Orr/Bloomberg

McDonald’s is setting diversity and inclusion goals, and forming a pact with the Mayo Clinic related to its COVID-19 safety and sanitization efforts, as the chain tries to stand out as a leader within the racial justice movement and a standard bearer during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The plans were shared in a nearly one-hour video distributed by McDonald’s this week to employees, franchisees and suppliers. McDonald’s outlined measures that it plans to take including efforts to recruit diverse franchisees, as well as auditing its advertising to check that it reflects “the needs of customers.” The world’s largest restaurant company did not lay out specific targets for hiring or other actions, but said it would provide updates in the future.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski and others were set to discuss the chain’s values and strategy in April at its biannual worldwide convention, which was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, he and others tried to replicate some aspects of the event as a bit of a virtual worldwide gathering by distributing a pre-recorded video that addressed the matters that have become more prevalent since that time.

McDonald’s has started to become more outspoken about racial justice, yet there have been people who allege racial discrimination within the organization. And during the pandemic, some staffers at certain McDonald’s restaurants said its safety measures weren’t strong enough.

Related articles
McDonald’s and Starbucks' results show it’s hard to sell Egg McMuffins and lattes when people work from home
Jessica Wohl
McDonald’s fires CEO Steve Easterbrook after employee relationship revealed, replaces him with Chris Kempczinski
Jessica Wohl
A regularly updated list tracking marketers’ response to coronavirus
Ad Age Staff
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
Ad Age Staff

Kempczinski speaks in the video’s introduction of the losses felt by people due to COVID-19, then addresses racism, saying “we’ve also seen too many other members of our family live with a different kind of pain.” While not naming the Black Lives Matter movement in the video, McDonald’s has voiced its support previously in social media posts. 

“While this is a moment of anger and sorrow, it must also be a moment of determination, that we will do our part to fight systemic racism and to fight discrimination in all forms,” Kempczinski said in the video.

Later on, Heidi Capozzi, who joined McDonald’s in April as executive VP and global chief people officer, discussed efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion. They include representing the diverse communities in which McDonald’s operates, accelerating cultures of inclusion and belonging, dismantling barriers to economic opportunity, and tracking its progress annually.

McDonald’s will focus on reducing hiring bias, reduce barriers to diverse suppliers who want to enter the McDonald’s system, and increase its spending in that space, Capozzi said. She also mentioned plans to audit the “advertising and restaurant experiences to ensure that they reflect the needs and demographics of our customers.” McDonald’s plans to push the companies it does business with to commit to their own diversity, equity and inclusion.

Regarding COVID-19, McDonald’s has already implemented steps, such as increasing sanitization and requiring facial coverings in its U.S. restaurants. Now, it has a relationship in which Mayo Clinic will share its expertise on infection prevention. Mayo Clinic will also review McDonald’s COVID-19 policies and procedures. Financial details of the relationship with Mayo Clinic were not disclosed.

Sanitation efforts were outlined in the video by people including franchisee Ad Dekker, who showed off a McDonald’s location in the Netherlands. The setup includes stickers on the ground that look like a sesame seed bun, which show customers where to stand when waiting in line to maintain social distance. While stickers resembling french fries outline the spot to stand when ordering from a kiosk (which is then sanitized after use).

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

Follow View all articles by this author

WHAT TO READ NEXT

A regularly updated list tracking marketers’ response to coronavirus

A regularly updated list tracking marketers’ response to coronavirus
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
McDonald’s and Starbucks' results show it’s hard to sell Egg McMuffins and lattes when people work from home

McDonald’s and Starbucks' results show it’s hard to sell Egg McMuffins and lattes when people work from home
Nike taps former Tesla exec as new diversity chief

Nike taps former Tesla exec as new diversity chief
What’s hot and what’s not in summer of COVID-19

What’s hot and what’s not in summer of COVID-19
Remembering Regis Philbin’s extensive commercial career

Remembering Regis Philbin’s extensive commercial career
Unilever's withdrawal from Facebook isn't quite complete as five beauty brands keep advertising

Unilever's withdrawal from Facebook isn't quite complete as five beauty brands keep advertising
Why Target, Dick’s and Walmart are closing on Thanksgiving

Why Target, Dick’s and Walmart are closing on Thanksgiving