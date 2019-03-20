Mich Ultra debuts fruity beer and Priceline sidelines Shatner (again): Marketer's Brief

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to [email protected]

Anything Starbucks does seems to get a lot of attention. So it'll be interesting to see how consumers react to the coffee chain's rewards program changes. Find out more on that below, along with who Priceline picked to be its new spokesperson. But first, some beer news.

Fruity beer

Anheuser-Busch InBev is launching yet another Michelob Ultra line extension as it seeks to leverage its most successful brand.

Michelob Ultra Infusions. Credit: Courtesy Michelob Ultra

Hitting stores this month is Michelob Ultra Infusions, a fruity take on the low-cal beer. The first variety is called Lime & Prickly Pear Cactus. It follows last year's debut of Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, which is marketed as containing organic grains. The infusions line will be supported with a campaign hitting later this spring.

And in other beer news …

D.G. Yuengling & Son, which bills itself as America's Oldest Brewery, is out with its first new year-round brew in 17 years. The beer, Yuengling Golden Pilsner, was created by Yuengling's sixth-generation family members: Jen, Debbie, Wendy and Sheryl Yuengling. The brand is backing it with a new campaign from Chicago-based Laughlin Constable called "Make Your Day Golden." Below is one of the spots.