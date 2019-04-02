MillerCoors borrows tactics from startup brands to launch a sparkling cocktail

Credit: MillerCoors

As it prepped a campaign for a new alcohol product, MillerCoors found inspiration from some unlikely places—startup brands selling women's underwear, shoes and swimsuits.

The new drink, called Cape Line sparkling cocktails, targets women ages 25-35. MillerCoors is making a significant buy on traditional media to launch the brand, but it's also trying something new: It wants to reach women using some of the Instagram-heavy tactics used by direct-to-consumer womenswear brands like ThirdLove, Summersalt and Rothy's.

"They do such a great job of targeting you with the right type of messaging at the right time," says Sofia Colucci, VP of innovations for MillerCoors. "We are going to take a very similar approach. We are going to essentially act like an Instagram brand."

For instance, a post might include a shot of women enjoying a can of Cape Line on the beach, along with a quote from an positive review of the product from a publication like Cosmopolitan or Glamour. Plans include using a mixture of sponsored posts and earned media. Energy BBDO handled the creative, while Connect at Publicis Media oversaw media. ICF Next is on PR.

The approach is a departure for the brewer, which has historically gone after men with big-budgeted, mass media campaigns for its beers, which include Coors Light and Miller Lite. Cape Line will deploy traditional advertising as well, including new TV ads touting the drinks as having "all the flavor" but with "nothing artificial." Ads use the song "Juice" by Lizzo.