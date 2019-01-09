Mindy Kaling writes her own jokes for Protein One ads

Mindy Kaling, who created and starred in her own TV series, "The Mindy Project," is now writing and starring in social media ads for new low-calorie snack bar Protein One.

The online ads, which debuted this week, take aim at questionable diet hacks such as skipping a glass of wine to cut back on calories or having a day out of each week to cheat and eat what you want.

Kaling, who has a baby, is "extraordinarily relatable to our consumer," says Courtney Hamacher, business unit director of General Mills' snack bar business.

While Kaling has yet to post the content on her own social media accounts, Protein One has started to share them.

I partnered with a brand w/o being able to say the name of the brand. Is that normal? If so, can I be paid in fries? https://t.co/MNgGp23nP6 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 14, 2017

The brand, which launched in June, ran 1980's-style spoof ads through the early fall. Called "Snack Emergency," they included spots for TV. One of those 15-second ads returned during Sunday night's airing of The Golden Globes. The ads, from Joan Creative, do not feature Kaling.

The Kaling work comes from Ketchum Sports and Entertainment. Watto Studios is the production agency and Mindshare is the media agency.