Mtn Dew remakes the 'Game of Thrones' theme song with Migos

Migos, The Chainsmokers and several pro sports stars are crashing the "Game of Thrones" theme song on behalf of Mtn Dew. They are part of a star-studded cast the PepsiCo-owned brand recruited to cut a remix. Mtn Dew shared a video of the performance on its social media channels today, attempting to seize on the hype related to the HBO show's final season, which kicks off April 14.

The video begins with the stars singing "Dew-Dew...Dew-Dew-Dew-Dew" over the normally fully instrumental theme song. Then it transitions into Migos laying down some Thrones-inspired hip-hop lyrics.

Golin New York is behind the video.

Most of the stars featured in the video are regular Mtn Dew endorsers, such as Nascar legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.; NBA players Joel Embiid, Marvin Bagley III and Jaren Jackson Jr.; WNBA star A'ja Wilson; and pro skateboarders Chris Colbourn, Theotis Beasley and Mariah Duran.

Last week Mtn Dew began releasing limited-edition "Game of Thrones" cans. The cans appear all-white and brandless if they are warm. But once chilled they reveal the kill list of "Game of Thrones" character Arya Stark.