CMO Strategy

Nike to cut jobs in push to sell more directly to consumers

Quarterly revenue at the brand plunged recently
Published on June 26, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Gap taps Kanye West for Yeezy line to debut next year

Nike

Credit: Bloomberg

Nike Inc. is cutting jobs as the world’s largest athletic brand refocuses on selling directly to consumers, pushing further away from a traditional retail channel that’s been ravaged by the pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer John Donahoe, a longtime Silicon Valley executive who took the helm at Nike in January, announced a new phase in its e-commerce push Thursday called the Consumer Direct Acceleration. He also sent employees a memo, first reported by the Complex website, saying that the changes would probably result in layoffs.

Nike confirmed that job cuts were coming in a statement Friday.

“Consumer Direct Acceleration is the next digitally empowered phase of our strategy,” the company said. “We are building a flatter, nimbler company and transforming Nike faster to define the marketplace of the future. We are shifting resources and creating capacity to reinvest in our highest potential areas, and we anticipate our realignment will likely result in a net loss of jobs.”

Related articles
Pandemic hits Nike sales harder than expected
More brands, including Ben & Jerry's and Eddie Bauer, join Facebook boycott
Adrianne Pasquarelli

E-commerce sales were a bright spot for Nike last quarter, growing 75% at a time when overall revenue plunged. Shipments to Nike’s wholesale customers were down almost 50% in the period, leaving the company with excess inventory.

Nike’s gross margin fell 8.2 percentage points to 37.3 percent, falling well short of projections. That was its worst performance since 1998, according to data analyzed by Bloomberg. But cash isn’t tight at the company: It’s sitting on a $12.5 billion hoard.

--Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Gap taps Kanye West for Yeezy line to debut next year

Gap taps Kanye West for Yeezy line to debut next year
Burger King names Ellie Doty as chief marketing officer for North America

Burger King names Ellie Doty as chief marketing officer for North America
Pandemic hits Nike sales harder than expected

Pandemic hits Nike sales harder than expected
Amazon to rename Seattle’s KeyArena ‘Climate Pledge Arena’

Amazon to rename Seattle’s KeyArena ‘Climate Pledge Arena’
These 11 brands are supporting the Black community with their Pride campaigns

These 11 brands are supporting the Black community with their Pride campaigns
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
Chuck E. Cheese’s parent company files for bankruptcy protection 

Chuck E. Cheese’s parent company files for bankruptcy protection 
Procter & Gamble isn't joining Facebook boycott yet, but isn't ruling it out

Procter & Gamble isn't joining Facebook boycott yet, but isn't ruling it out