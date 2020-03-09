Panera and Anomaly part ways, Goodby hired on project basis
Panera Bread and Anomaly have ended their six-year relationship and the fast-casual chain is moving on with a new project from Goodby, Silverstein & Partners that promotes its new $8.99 monthly coffee subscription.
Panera hired Anomaly as its creative agency in 2014. Anomaly's efforts helped cement Panera's status offering foods free from artificial flavors, preservatives and the like, including multiple campaigns centered on “Food As It Should Be.” The work helped boost sales and in 2017 Panera was acquired by JAB Holding Co.
“After six years, Panera and Anomaly have amicably parted ways,” Chief Marketing Officer Chris Hollander said in a statement.
One of Panera’s campaigns from earlier this year, an online video featuring Phyllis from “The Office,” was an internal idea, though Anomaly handled production.
“Things change. People come and go,” says Jason DeLand, Anomaly's founding partner. “What I know is that we, along with some incredibly smart clients, helped create a clean food movement and for that everyone involved should be proud. I wish Panera continued success and to never give up the ship,” he adds, referring to a saying at the agency meaning to stay on brand no matter what.
Now, Panera is setting its sights on boosting its coffee business with an $8.99 monthly subscription through its app. Tying the subscription to the app allows the chain, which already has a strong following, to collect data on when and where its loyalty members refuel.
The “Your Cup Is Always Full” campaign from Goodby includes a 30-second spot that suggests people will run in the streets to get their unlimited cups of Panera coffee.
The ad begins with a man outside in his robe to grabbing the morning paper. An optimistic sound reminiscent of an overture from “The Lion King” disrupts his morning routine. Soon the man in the robe stops what he is doing, as does a woman watering her grass, a woman walking her dog, a guy in the shower and others including two people who were just in a minor car accident. The idea is that nothing else matters when there is coffee at stake. Soon, the growing pack runs toward Panera Bread, where workers are taken by surprise by the number of people shaking mugs at them.
According to Panera, the average American spends over $1,100 annually on coffee. (No word on how many people actually spend that much per year at Panera.)
“Our unlimited coffee subscription is disrupting a category and so we needed our marketing campaign to be just as disruptive and different than what we’ve done in the past—'Your Cup is Always Full' delivers on that disruption,” Hollander said in a statement.
The TV spot was directed by Craig Gillespie out of production company MJZ. The campaign also includes other content, social, out-of-home and digital efforts.
For less than the monthly cost of Netflix, one can get as many cups of Panera coffee (or hot tea) as they’d like. If a chain offering a coffee subscription sounds familiar, that’s because a year ago Burger King began offering a $5 monthly coffee subscription. But the BK plan allows for one cup per day. Panera says people can use its subscription once every two hours, with unlimited refills while they visit.