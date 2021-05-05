Peloton admits mistake, recalls treadmills
Peloton has reversed course and is recalling its Tread+ treadmills. The fitness brand announced the decision today in a joint statement with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The machines have been involved in some 70 incidents, including the death of a child. Peloton has also halted the sale of the Tread+ as the New York brand works to improve the machines’ hardware.
“I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize,” said Peloton CEO John Foley in a statement.
Last month, the CPSC issued a warning to consumers about the dangers of Peloton’s treadmills, but Peloton quickly rebutted the statement in an action brand experts said was ill-advised. The brand’s stock price plummeted, and many consumers took to social media to criticize the decision to continue selling what the CPSC had labeled a dangerous product. Some called Peloton “tone-deaf.”