Peloton admits mistake, recalls treadmills

The machines were involved in 70 incidents including a child’s death
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 05, 2021.
The U.S. Army's animated ad series aims to close the 'relatability gap' with Gen Z

Peloton's recalled treadmill

Credit: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg

Peloton has reversed course and is recalling its Tread+ treadmills. The fitness brand announced the decision today in a joint statement with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The machines have been involved in some 70 incidents, including the death of a child. Peloton has also halted the sale of the Tread+ as the New York brand works to improve the machines’ hardware.

“I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+.  We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize,” said Peloton CEO John Foley in a statement.

Last month, the CPSC issued a warning to consumers about the dangers of Peloton’s treadmills, but Peloton quickly rebutted the statement in an action brand experts said was ill-advised. The brand’s stock price plummeted, and many consumers took to social media to criticize the decision to continue selling what the CPSC had labeled a dangerous product. Some called Peloton “tone-deaf.”

 

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer's Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

