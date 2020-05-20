Procter & Gamble backs effort to address pandemic's toll on Hispanics
Procter & Gamble Co. is backing a new campaign to address the fact that Hispanics are disproportionately on the front lines of the pandemic—both as workers and casualties of the economic fallout.
More than 80 percent of Hispanics work in jobs outside their homes, according to the We Are All Human Foundation, organizer of the campaign. And 61 percent have been affected by job or wage losses during the pandemic, according to Pew Research.
So We Are All Human has launched Hispanic Star, backed by a P&G-funded 45-second ad dubbed "Estamos Unidos" (translation: "We Are United," a Spanish play on words with "Estados Unidos" or United States) from Circulo Creativo USA and Alma. The video kicks off a collective Month of Action starting May 21 to recruit corporations, relief organizations and individuals to address the impact of COVD-19 on Hispanics.
“P&G is committed to use our voice to help shine a light on the tremendous contributions Hispanic people and families are making to keep this country going,” said P&G Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard in a statement. P&G's Old Spice last month backed a campaign to focus on the impact COVD-19 is having on African Americans.
Hispanic Star includes a website about COVID-19’s impact on Hispanics, with webinars and a section where people, companies or organizations can offer or request jobs and assistance.
The We Are All Human Foundation is led by Mexican-Swiss diplomat Claudia Romo Edelman, who has worked for UNICEF, the World Economic Forum and the United Nations. The group’s projects include The Hispanic Promise, a pledge launched at the 2019 World Economic Forum for companies to create a more inclusive work environment for Hispanics.
Also backing Hispanic Star is the Culture Marketing Council, a trade organization representing the Hispanic marketing, communications and media industry. Founding partners also include IBM, Grey and Wing, with supporters that include Unilever and Mars.