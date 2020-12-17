Procter & Gamble promises 2,021 good deeds for 2021
Procter & Gamble Co. is pledging to do 2,021 good deeds in 2021 as it consolidates a wide range of COVID-19 relief, social justice and other charitable acts into its "Lead with Love" campaign via a new ad from Dentsu McGarrybowen.
“Emotions” is a compilation of new and social-media footage highlighting the eight emotions humans are born with and why love is the best. It begins online today and will air during the Global Citizen Prize broadcast on NBC in the U.S. and CTV in Canada on Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.
“We’ve captured this acts idea as a way to bring everything together,” says P&G Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard. And, yes, there is someone at P&G in charge of counting all those good deeds, he says.
While McGarrybowen, which previously has worked on P&G's Aussie brand, did the new ad, the “Lead with Love” idea came from Wieden+Kennedy, which originally included it in P&G’s Tokyo Olympics ad this summer that never ran, Pritchard says. The #LeadWithLove hashtag also was incorporated into another Wieden ad, “Love Is All They See” about managing through COVID in May, he says, as well as in “The Pause” in June from Grey about the difficulties LGBTQ+ people often have introducing their partners.
The idea behind "Lead with Love" is to corral under one heading a growing range of corporate and brand projects that were accelerated by events of 2020, even though many date back years.
Overall, those include COVID-prompted corporate donations to Americares, Matthew 25: Ministries, Feeding America, Save the Children and United Way along with Canada's GlobalMedic and Food Banks Canada. Pampers is providing diapers for neonatal intensive care units nationwide. Always is donating period products. Pantene is continuing its #FamilyIsBeautifuLGBTQ series. Tide Loads of Hope will continue to provide laundry relief.
Also featured in a tagline in the new ad—and helping tie up P&G's disparate good deeds—is a recently restaged P&G Good Everyday rewards programs, which lets people earn reward points combined with matching P&G donations through a combination of buying products from the company, engaging with content and taking action in their communities.