CMO Strategy

Procter & Gamble promises 2,021 good deeds for 2021

This year accelerated a growing array of corporate and brand projects, prompting P&G to find ways to pull it all together
By Jack Neff. Published on December 17, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Taco Bell Nacho Fries return in a movie-style spot starring Joe Keery

Procter & Gamble Co. is pledging to do 2,021 good deeds in 2021 as it consolidates a wide range of COVID-19 relief, social justice and other charitable acts into its "Lead with Love" campaign via a new ad from Dentsu McGarrybowen.

“Emotions” is a compilation of new and social-media footage highlighting the eight emotions humans are born with and why love is the best. It begins online today and will air during the Global Citizen Prize broadcast on NBC in the U.S. and CTV in Canada on Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.

“We’ve captured this acts idea as a way to bring everything together,” says P&G Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard. And, yes, there is someone at P&G in charge of counting all those good deeds, he says.

While McGarrybowen, which previously has worked on P&G's Aussie brand, did the new ad, the “Lead with Love” idea came from Wieden+Kennedy, which originally included it in P&G’s Tokyo Olympics ad this summer that never ran, Pritchard says. The #LeadWithLove hashtag also was incorporated into another Wieden ad, “Love Is All They See” about managing through COVID in May, he says, as well as in “The Pause” in June from Grey about the difficulties LGBTQ+ people often have introducing their partners.

The idea behind "Lead with Love" is to corral under one heading a growing range of corporate and brand projects that were accelerated by events of 2020, even though many date back years.

Overall, those include COVID-prompted corporate donations to Americares, Matthew 25: Ministries, Feeding America, Save the Children and United Way along with Canada's GlobalMedic and Food Banks Canada. Pampers is providing diapers for neonatal intensive care units nationwide. Always is donating period products. Pantene is continuing its #FamilyIsBeautifuLGBTQ series. Tide Loads of Hope will continue to provide laundry relief.

Also featured in a tagline in the new ad—and helping tie up P&G's disparate good deeds—is a recently restaged P&G Good Everyday rewards programs, which lets people earn reward points combined with matching P&G donations through a combination of buying products from the company, engaging with content and taking action in their communities.

Related Article
What P&G got right—and wrong—in its diversity push
Jack Neff
Procter & Gamble is Ad Age Marketer of the Year
Jack Neff
A tense moment between an agency creative and P&G exec led to 'The Look’
Ann-Christine Diaz

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Taco Bell Nacho Fries return in a movie-style spot starring Joe Keery

Taco Bell Nacho Fries return in a movie-style spot starring Joe Keery
NFL Playbook: Tracking how brands are marketing around an uncertain season

NFL Playbook: Tracking how brands are marketing around an uncertain season
Pepsi and Fox hook up for new 'Cherries Wild' game show in branded integration deal

Pepsi and Fox hook up for new 'Cherries Wild' game show in branded integration deal
Find out what’s next in health and wellness

Find out what’s next in health and wellness
Ally will give $250 to all babies born on Dec. 31

Ally will give $250 to all babies born on Dec. 31
5 retail marketing trends that will outlive the pandemic

5 retail marketing trends that will outlive the pandemic
Thinx drops new spot as sales spike—but some networks still won’t show blood

Thinx drops new spot as sales spike—but some networks still won’t show blood
Creative agency Raxo launches diversity platform Ad+d Culture

Creative agency Raxo launches diversity platform Ad+d Culture