Quicken Loans launches new Rocket Mortgage logo

Credit: Quick Loans Rocket

Quicken Loans has a new logo for its Rocket Mortage product, and there are no rocket ships involved. The Detroit-based mortgage lender, which debuted its Rocket Mortgage offering three years ago, is refreshing the brand with a more streamlined logo and font. The new look will also roll out to Quicken affiliates Rocket Home, formerly known as In-House Realty, Rocket Loans, and a new product Rocket HQ, which provides credit reports and financial advice to consumers. All companies are under the Rock Holdings umbrella.

"We launched Rocket Mortgage to really differentiate a new, highly streamlined experience we had created for the mortgage industry," says Jay Farner, chief executive of Quicken Loans, noting that the brand's sibling companies have since developed the same type of experience for their products. "In an effort to make sure it was clear to the consumer, we thought it was important to have a new look and feel and one that's familiar across all of these different companies and products."

Quicken Loans worked with New York-based brand strategy firm Lippincott on the updated logo, which includes bold black lettering and a red "O" in Rocket that is open on the bottom. That opening will provide the companies with maximum flexibility, Farner says. When Quicken Loans sponsors a PGA golf event in Detroit in June, the "O" will become a golf ball on a tee, for example.

"That magic 'O' gives us a lot more diversity in how we are able to speak to our clients," he says.

Lippincott was first tapped to work on the project in late 2017 following an RFP, according to Bogdan Geana, a design partner at the agency.

"Overall, the logo balances the idea of speed that's inherent in the name with a bold, simple design that inspires confidence," says Geana.

The new logos will begin appearing on company websites and in advertising over the next few weeks. Quicken Loans is planning a new ad campaign this spring, but the company will not advertise in the Super Bowl this Sunday. The lender aired Big Game spots in 2016 and 2018.

In September, Quicken Loans awarded its $300 million media account to UM, following a competitive review.