Raise Your Brand to the Level of a Peer

It's time we give up on the word marketing. That implies a\nsingle-direction monologue that promotes, advertises and sells at\nan audience. It's an artifact from a time when companies controlled\ntheir brands as their sole guardians. But consumers now have a seat\nat the table, sharing this control. They have unprecedented power.\nAnd, if you think it's their purchasing power that makes this time\nunique in history, you need to look deeper. 1. Find your niche. 2. Don't be inauthentic. 3. Share the brand. 4. Be an advocate.