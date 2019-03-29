Ralph Lauren features a same-sex couple in a campaign for first time

Ralph Lauren is finally getting woke to diversity. The apparel brand checks all the boxes in a new ad campaign that features an Asian family, a black family, multiple generations of ages, and a lesbian couple. This is Ralph Lauren's first campaign featuring a same-sex couple, according to a spokeswoman.

The move follows in the footsteps of marketers that have been featuring a diverse cast of characters for quite a while. Ikea made an ad with a same-sex couple more than two decades age. More recently, same-sex couple have been in ads from Gap, Tiffany & Co., Wells Fargo and Lucky Charms. David's Bridal ran its first commercial with a lesbian bride earlier this year.

"We live in a world where the meaning of family is bigger, broader and more personal than it has ever been before," Jonathan Bottomley, chief marketing officer at the New York retailer, said in a statement. "We believe that family is one of the most positive forces and powerful unifiers for all of us today," he added, noting that the campaign is a "fresh expression of that idea."

The 52-year-old company has been trying to attract younger consumers. In the most recent third quarter, Ralph Lauren increased its marketing investment by 18 percent compared with the year-earlier period. Net revenue for the quarter was $1.7 billion, a 5 percent rise over the year-earlier period.

All of the eight families featured in the brand's new "Family is who you love" campaign are real people, not paid actors. The campaign, which includes outdoor, print, digital and social marketing, was created internally. It will run from April through June.