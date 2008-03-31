To Reach Shoppers, Move Beyond Print Circulars

Retailers have made great strides in getting closer to their\ncustomers and sloughing off the weight of the 19th-century retail\nmodel of product and merchandising centricity. Retail giants such\nas Best Buy and Target in the U.S., as well as Tesco and Boots in\nthe U.K., show how far the industry has come in embracing data- and\ninsight-driven customer intimacy.\nBut despite these strides, many retailers are still playing\ncatch-up in addressing the rapid fragmentation in media and tapping\ninto the power of digital. With few exceptions, most are still\naddicted to the heady narcotic of promotional free-standing\ninserts, sinisterly delivered through rapidly dissolving print and\nnewspaper media channels.\nTake the particularly revealing case of retailers' stock in trade:\nyounger, more free-spending consumers for whom shopping is a top\npriority. The media disconnect between consumption and share of ad\nexpenditures for them is startling. According to data from\nForrester and TNS Media Intelligence, as of 2006, print and\nnewspapers made up only 10% of the Gen Y media diet -- yet\ncommanded 41% of marketers' advertising expenses. By contrast, the\nweb represented 36% of young people's media consumption, yet\ncommanded only 6% of media spending.\nFSI dependency is admittedly a hard habit to kick: Retail merchants\nand their suppliers have been hooked on them for ages, and\ncirculars indeed do drive retail sales -- for now. But as with the\nwaning influence of the 30-second spot, the incremental economic\ngains associated with circulars is in decline because fewer people\n-- especially younger people -- spend Sunday morning with a cup of\ncoffee and the Sunday paper, a prime FSI distribution channel.Make the shift\nWhen you consider the impact this is already having with the next\ngeneration of buyers -- those Gen Y kids who account for a full\nquarter of the U.S. population and who influence $200 billion in\nannual spending -- it's imperative for retailers to shift spending\nfrom newspapers to digital channels to better meet these consumers\nwhere they live.\nThat said, what's the best way to accomplish this? You can't just\nadvocate the "go-digital" advice without having a framework for\ngetting there, especially given how fragmented digital media itself\nhas become. To best "go digital," retailers should embrace a\nphilosophy we call People-First Media: an idea-centric approach\nthat focuses on engaging and connecting with consumers across\nchannels and over time to earn their attention by creating\nrelevant, valuable and motivating experiences. Rather than\nresponding opportunistically to the latest emerging media fad, this\napproach takes rational and emotional consumer insight as its\ncornerstone and activates an insight-driven idea across the media\nlandscape by understanding how each channel taps into three\nfundamental consumer behavioral drivers. We've captured them along\nthree primary dimensions.\nThis framework is resilient in the face of next-generation emerging\nmedia: The trends around filter widgetization still fit within the\ncategory of personalization; meme trackers and metaverses align\nwith socialization; distributed brand experiences and content\nchannels are new incarnations of publicizing.\nBy reallocating marketing spending to better align with consumption\nhabits -- which implies weaning yourself off an over-reliance on\nprint-based FSI promotional tactics -- and embracing the\nidea-centric framework outlined above, retailers can more\neffectively respond to the seismic shifts unfolding in the media\nlandscape, setting a new standard for the ways in which their\nbrands connect with consumers. Steps for going digital