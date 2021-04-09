CMO Strategy

Reese’s Puffs launches ‘Lil Yachts’ for Lil Yachty’s favorite cereal

The remote-controlled boats go on sale today
By Jessica Wohl. Published on April 09, 2021.
Why Dick's Sporting Goods is betting big on physical retail
Credit: General Mills, Reese's

Reese’s Puffs already has Lil Yachty on cereal boxes, and now it’s dropping 20 remote-controlled Lil Yachts that will take eating the rapper’s favorite cereal to a new level.

The yacht features a “Milkcuzzi” that will swirl milk and Reese’s Puffs together, a waterproof Bluetooth speaker, wireless remote, a custom purple chrome Eat ‘Em Up spoon and comes with a box of Lil Yachty’s Reese’s Puffs.

It’s the latest push by a packaged goods brand looking to tap into pop culture to reach fans. It comes as cereal brands, including those suited for snacking such as Reese’s Puffs, try to hold onto the gains they saw during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. 

“The fact that yesterday we lived in a world without a Milkcuzzi and today we live in a world with a Milkcuzzi is a testament to the enduring power of creativity in a cynical world,” Josh Fell, partner and chief creative officer at Anomaly LA, the agency behind the project, joked in a statement.

The ultimate fan product will sell for $149.99, and just 20 are available starting at 1 p.m. ET at reesespuffs.boats.

“It was just another way to put my stamp on the partnership with Reese’s Puffs and do something out of the box that would be fun for fans,” Lil Yachty said in a statement.

The rapper performed his remix of a Reees’s Puffs rap during a virtual live concert in November. His limited-edition box hit grocery stores in December. So, for those who don’t have the $149.99 to buy a Lil Yacht, or who can’t get one of the limited-edition packages, there’s always the opportunity to snag a box in the cereal aisle.

“Lil Yachty has been an amazing partner and his personal touch can be seen in every piece of this collaboration,” Mindy Murray, senior marketing manager at General Mills, said in a statement. “What better way to close out this partnership than releasing a larger-than-life Lil Yacht?”

 

Credit:
General Mills, Reese's
Credit:
General Mills, Reese's
Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

