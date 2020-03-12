A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
The rapidly spreading coronavirus is causing major disruption for marketers, forcing unprecedented action, including mandating employees work from home, closing offices, stopping agency reviews and tweaking or stopping certain advertising. Below, some of the latest actions that major marketers are taking.
This will be updated as the situation develops, latest news on top. If you have news to share on this topic, email [email protected] For a list of industry events that have been postponed or canceled, check out our events tracker here.
ANA cancels media conference
The Association of National Advertisers on March 12 canceled its media conference slated for March 25-27 at the Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura, Florida. The event’s lead sponsor was A+E Networks, which on March 9 announced it will stream its upfront presentation instead of hosting an in-person event that was scheduled for March 25 in New York City. Events are a key revenue-driver for the ANA, which represents some of the nation’s largest advertisers. In a statement, the organization said “the status of future ANA events and conferences will be reviewed and evaluated on a case-by-case basis and any postponements or cancellations will be announced accordingly.”
Branson’s cruise line delayed
Virgin Voyages postponed its launch, the company said on March 12. The much anticipated cruise line from Richard Branson, a partnership between the Virgin Group and Bain Capital in the works for seven years, will be delayed. The inaugural season of the Scarlet Lady ship will begin July 15, while the maiden voyage, originally slated for April 1, will take place on Aug. 7, according to a message sent out by Branson and Virgin Voyages CEO Tom McAlpin. Affected travelers can choose to receive a refund or credit. “We want to assure you that we have absolutely no health issues aboard our ship and have elevated protocols in place as we continue to put your well-being first,” Branson and McAlpin wrote in their message. Three more ships are slated to launch after the Scarlet Lady, bringing the total in the fleet to four. The company also said it is researching new technologies to “expedite health screenings and make people feel safe.” Virgin is just the latest cruise line affected as consumers flee ships. One crisis expert says it will take a miracle for the industry to recover in a decade.
PepsiCo reopens office after scare
PepsiCo on March 12 reopened its office in Chicago’s West Loop. It was shut down a day earlier after the company learned that a family member of an employee was possibly exposed to coronavirus, according to a company email obtained by Crain’s Chicago. The office was reopened after a deep cleaning. “We’ve confirmed that the employee in question and their family member have both consulted with doctors and show no signs of having contracted the coronavirus,” a PepsiCo representative told Ad Age.
McD’s promises more frequent cleanings
McDonald’s on March 12 sent an email to customers with the subject line “Your health and safety are our top priority.” The note, signed by McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger, begins with the salutation “Dear Valued Customer,” and includes some details on the plans the world’s largest restaurant company is taking, such as doing more frequent cleanings of “high-touch areas” including ordering kiosks, pick-up counters and restrooms, and “supporting employees in staying home from work if they are sick so they can rest and recover.”
Coke stops Atlanta’s ‘State of City’
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms postponed her March 12 “State of the City” address at the request of Coca-Cola, which sponsors the event. “While the number of presumed cases of coronavirus in Atlanta is currently low, we believe acting with an abundance of caution is the right thing to do for all of us,” Coke stated. Here is a look at other measures Coke is taking, which include distributing alcohol wipes and hand sanitizers; and installing temperature screening in certain international offices.
BMW postpones experiential events
BMW has postponed two of its “Ultimate Driving Experience” events, one slated for March 27-29 in Cincinnati and Dayton, and the other for April 4-10 in Washington D.C. The road shows involve bringing cars to venues like stadium parking lots and include immersive experiential driving events for customers and potential customers, designed to showcase the newest vehicles in BMW’s line up.
KFC pulls an ad
KFC pulled a U.K. campaign that focuses on “finger-licking” after the Advertising Standards Authority received multiple complaints that the content was inappropriate during the coronavirus outbreak.
Silk pauses brand ambassador search
Silk on March 12 paused a campaign searching for a “Granbassador” to give a “grandparent stamp of approval” on using its dairy-free Silk Dairy-Free Heavy Whipping Cream Alternative in desserts. The campaign, which kicked off March 9, included a trip for two to Silk’s Colorado headquarters scheduled for May or June. “Health is the number one priority for Silk and in an effort to keep all parties safe and minimize nonessential travel, we are pausing our search for the Granbassador at this time. We plan to resume the search later this year and will reach out when the application re-opens,” Silk, which is owned by Danone, said in a statement.
Cosmetics giant suspends in-store classes
Sephora reached out to North American customers on March 12 via email to provide an update on how it is keeping stores clean at a time when many are concerned about the spread of virus-carrying germs. In addition to more regularly disinfecting product displays, makeup testers and hygiene stations, Sephora is also suspending all free and paid in-store services, including makeup and skincare applications and classes.
Coors Light changes ad plans
Molson Coors on March 11 halted a planned March Madness campaign called the “Official Beer of ‘Working’ Remotely” because it did not want to look insensitive as many companies adopt work-from-home policies to deal with coronavirus. The ad, originally meant to play off the notion that people blow off work to watch the basketball games, was planned but never ran.
Hershey avoids human interaction ads
As more people practice “social distancing,” Hershey Co. on March 10 said it had pulled two ads that featured human interaction, replacing them with spots featuring only chocolate bars, text, and voiceover. Hershey is also “discouraging participation in large group meetings internally and externally until further notice.”
Starbucks limits seating
On March 11, Starbucks sent an email to customers from CEO Kevin Johnson about how the company is navigating through COVID-19. While Starbucks is maintaining regular operations in the U.S. and Canada, as the situation evolves in-store changes may include “limiting seating to improve social distancing,” using mobile order-only scenarios (as it previously did in some locations in China) or only having the drive-thru open, Johnson said. Starbucks is also expanding catastrophe pay for its employees.
No more free cone day
Ben & Jerry’s has put its annual free cone day on hold, the brand said March 10. “This year, some of our scoop shops in communities around the world will be unable to take part in Free Cone Day due to precautions put in place by local Governments around large public gatherings, considering the increasing presence of COVID-19,” Ben & Jerry’s wrote in a statement. “So, to stand in solidarity with ice cream lovers everywhere, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Free Cone Day this year. We hope to reschedule our global Free Cone Day event for later in the year, when we know more.”
Contributing: E.J. Schultz, Adrianne Pasquarelli, Jessica Wohl