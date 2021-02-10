Reports of Springsteen’s DWI cast shadow over his Jeep Super Bowl ad
News breaking today that Bruce Springsteen was arrested for DWI last fall threatens to derail Jeep’s marketing push that makes use of the rock icon.
The reports of the Nov. 14 arrest come just three days after Springsteen appeared in a two-minute Super Bowl ad for the brand, called “The Middle,” in which he called for unity in the deeply divided country.
A spokeswoman for Jeep owner Stellantis did not immediately respond to a question about whether Jeep knew about the arrest. The brand shot the commercial in late January, and it remains active on Jeep’s YouTube channel, where it has gotten more than 37 million views. It was originally scheduled to air only once on TV, during the game, according to a person familiar with the matter. The ad directs viewers to a special website called “The road ahead” but it does not include any Springsteen imagery.
TMZ first broke the news of the DWI that has now been picked up by various outlets that are all pointing out that the star appeared in the Jeep ad. The New York Post reported that Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14 at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey and charged with DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The report cites a spokesperson for the National Park Service who noted that “Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process.”
Jeep luring Springsteen for the ad was a big get, considering he has notoriously shunned starring in commercials. The ad has gotten mixed reviews, with some critics taking issue with the use of a Christian cross in the ad as not speaking to all audiences. Other people have questioned the viability of people finding a middle ground in the current political environment. That critique prompted this defense from Springsteen’s guitarist Stevie Van Zandt.
Other commentators were more complimentary.
“Springsteen and Jeep aren’t telling you to agree on everything or to forget past wrongs. Yes, they’re asking you to buy cars and albums—but more importantly, they're asking you to put the good of you, the country and your fellow Americans first,” Henry A. Brechter, managing editor of AllSides.com—a website that promoted “civil discourse”—wrote in column for USA Today.