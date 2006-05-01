Required Reading

Jerry Dow\n\nCMO, senior VP-marketing, Vanguard Car Rental\n"The World is Flat," by Thomas L. Friedman\n"All the popular kids are reading it. But I did find it thought-provoking. It's good to review something that causes you to think about the bigger picture."\n"Get a Grip," by Al Horner\n"I like 'how-to' books. This one was written by Al Horner, a former Navy Seal who has 30 years of experience with turnaround situations. Al lays out his 'five-point checklist' and 'pearls' that he has used to guide his decision-making process."\n"Pirate," by Ted Bell\n"OK, not a business book but written by the former president of the Leo Burnett Co. and worldwide creative director of Young & Rubicam, Ted Bell. This book is proof that there is life after marketing."