Retail group including Amazon, CVS promotes US Postal Service in new campaign

The Package Coalition, of online retailers is spending $2 million on the push
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 07, 2020.

A group of online retailers is spending more than $2 million on an ad campaign that promotes the United States Postal Service as it undergoes federal scrutiny and attacks by President Trump.

The Package Coalition, a two-year-old group formed in response to Trump’s criticism of the USPS, debuted “Four Times” this week on national TV and radio. The retail group includes prominent online retailers eBay and Amazon, as well as chains that mail prescription medicine, such as CVS and sportswear brand Columbia. Industry organizations like the National Retail Federation and the Retail Industry Leaders Association are also included.

A 30-second TV spot highlights the importance of the USPS and the dangers of Washington’s proposed package rate increase. The commercial asks consumers to call Congress to stop the rate hike.

“Americans rely on affordable, reliable package delivery from the United States Postal Service,” a voiceover says, noting that a proposed tax of 400 percent would take a toll on small businesses and the delivery of medication and household supplies. “Call Congress now; stop the package tax,” the voiceover says.

A 60-second radio ad will begin airing nationally on Thursday and run for two weeks.

John McHugh, a former congressman and chairman of The Package Coalition, said that dependable package delivery is needed to help “fuel” the economy. “Imposing an arbitrary package tax would threaten the significant engine of commerce that the U.S. Postal Service provides to Americans, especially right now when it is one of our best defenses against this economic downturn,” he said in a statement.

A representative from the Package Coalition did not immediately respond to an inquiry about any creative agency involvement in the campaign.

News of the campaign was first reported by The New York Times.

Meanwhile, the USPS is airing its own spots. A 30-second commercial highlighting the organization’s dependability began running last month. “Every day, all across America, we deliver for you,” a voiceover says, “And we always will.”

The push to save the USPS comes at a time when online shopping is surging, a trend many consumer behavior experts expect to continue long after COVID-19. Last week, Amazon said it saw a 28 percent increase to $5.6 billion in subscriptions from its Prime membership offering for the first quarter. Executives noted Prime customers are shopping more often and ordering more items during the pandemic. In addition, Shopify recently reported a 47 percent increase in quarterly revenue as the platform’s merchants sold more online.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

