Revlon brings back veteran Williamson as CMO

By Jack Neff. Published on December 07, 2020.
How CTV is changing the future for brands like Cadillac
Credit: Martine Williamson

Revlon has named Martine Williamson its new chief marketing officer, effective today, bringing back a company veteran.

Williamson, who reports to Revlon CEO Debra Perelman, was most recently strategic marketing advisor at Topix Pharmaceuticals, responsible for brand incubation, building direct-to-consumer capabilities, relaunching a premium skincare brand and creation brand strategy and visual identity. Before that, she was chief marketer at beauty startup Glansaol. But she also has a long history with Revlon from 2001 to 2015 on marketing teams across all color cosmetics categories.

She rejoins Revlon at a particularly hard time amid the pandemic. Sales were down 20% to $477 million in the third quarter, and retail sales measured by IRI are down an even steeper 33% for the fourth quarter through Nov. 15, according to Evercore ISI. But Revlon announced a successful exchange offer for bondholders last month that eliminates near-term risk of a bankruptcy filing.

"I am excited to be rejoining Revlon as CMO, particularly at such a unique and challenging time for the industry,” Williamson said in a statement.

“Martine brings to Revlon decades of experience across the beauty industry, and we are very pleased to welcome her back to the Revlon family,” Perelman said.

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

