Revlon brings back veteran Williamson as CMO

Revlon has named Martine Williamson its new chief marketing officer, effective today, bringing back a company veteran.
Williamson, who reports to Revlon CEO Debra Perelman, was most recently strategic marketing advisor at Topix Pharmaceuticals, responsible for brand incubation, building direct-to-consumer capabilities, relaunching a premium skincare brand and creation brand strategy and visual identity. Before that, she was chief marketer at beauty startup Glansaol. But she also has a long history with Revlon from 2001 to 2015 on marketing teams across all color cosmetics categories.
She rejoins Revlon at a particularly hard time amid the pandemic. Sales were down 20% to $477 million in the third quarter, and retail sales measured by IRI are down an even steeper 33% for the fourth quarter through Nov. 15, according to Evercore ISI. But Revlon announced a successful exchange offer for bondholders last month that eliminates near-term risk of a bankruptcy filing.
"I am excited to be rejoining Revlon as CMO, particularly at such a unique and challenging time for the industry,” Williamson said in a statement.
“Martine brings to Revlon decades of experience across the beauty industry, and we are very pleased to welcome her back to the Revlon family,” Perelman said.