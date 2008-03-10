Ring Up E-Commerce Gains With a True Multichannel Strategy

Even the most forward-thinking CMOs don't know what they don't\nknow when it comes to e-commerce integration, as they struggle to\novercome a forced divide between virtual and real-world retail. As\nmore than 50 million households in the United States regularly shop\nonline, e-commerce strategies now face a strategic inflection\npoint. By avoiding channel conflict, the biggest and brightest\nsuppliers and customers today confront declining combined share. In\nresponse, they are increasingly courting core shoppers and\nstruggling to retain them in an effort to retain channel\nleadership.\nIt's important to recognize that your shopper is already\n"multichannel." For some products and categories, online\ndistribution has fundamentally changed retail (think Amazon or\niTunes). For other products, the touch and feel available through\nbrick-and-mortar retail remains king (think organic produce or\nluxury apparel).