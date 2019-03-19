Procter & Gamble 'Equal Pay' ad features soccer players in wake of women's team lawsuit

Secret has launched an "Equal Work. Equal Sweat. Equal Pay" ad featuring women's soccer players and the timing is spot on: It comes on the heels of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team suing the U.S. Soccer Federation last week demanding pay and benefits equal to the men's team.

Procter & Gamble Co., however, says the timing of the ad to the suit was not planned. It was "more of a coincidence," says Sara Saunders, associate brand director for P&G. The ad stems from research going back nine months, she says, which found equal pay kept coming up when the brand asked women what makes them sweat. That initially led to a November musical ad featuring soccer star and equal-pay advocate Abby Wambach among others.

The new ad comes from WPP's Berlin Cameron, which handles Secret work around its U.S. Women's Soccer partnership.

Wieden & Kennedy has been the brand's agency of record for other work in recent years, but the account is now in review, according to P&G.

As part of the program, Secret has pledged $100,000 to Girls Leading Girls for soccer camps and leadership training, plus $1 more (up to $25,000) for every stick of Secret Outlast sold by July 1.

~ ~ ~



CORRECTION:

An earlier version of the story said Wieden & Kennedy remains Secret's agency of record. In fact, the account is in review. Also, P&G will donate $1 (up to $25,000) for every stick of Secret Outlast sold by July 9, not the previously stated July 1.