See Fritos’ first new campaign in 48 years: Marketer’s Brief
Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to [email protected].
Fritos hasn’t had a new campaign in 48 years. That’s changing with a big online push dubbed “Here’s to the Moment” featuring the corn chips as a companion to chili, including serving them during football games. The marketer overseeing the project, Frito-Lay VP of Marketing Sadira Furlow, might have a bit of a vested interest in promoting this particular brand. Her dad showed up for his first date with her mom more than 50 years ago clutching a bag of Fritos, according to the company. The rest is history. R/GA in Austin is the lead creative agency on the project, with OMD on media. Frito-Lay says it has planned a significant investment through the end of the year across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest. Frito-Lay is also working on a partnership with Hormel Chili that kicks off in November and includes co-branded recipes and in-store displays.
The ultimate Procter & Gamble marketing podcast
Seldom does one company have only two chief marketers in 17 years. Even less often does the first of those interview the second for a podcast. That happened earlier this month when Jim Stengel, former Procter & Gamble Co. global marketing officer for the first seven of those years, queried current Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard at the University of Cincinnati’s Carl H. Lindner College of Business for a podcast breaking today.
Their wide-ranging conversation chronicles some major marketing evolution at P&G, including most recently a shift toward spawning lots of startup brands, all of which has helped lead to stronger growth after a decade of struggles and restructurings.
Pritchard on one hand lauded Wieden & Kennedy’s legacy on the corporate “Thank You Mom” campaign around the Olympics. On the other, he lauded Secret’s brand team, which recently took its creative account from Wieden entirely in house, cutting costs and making an ad with a scene shot in P&G’s boardroom and a song the general manager helped write. Pritchard told Stengel: “I remember when you were there, you told me once, ‘There’s this great new agency, Strawberry Frog. You’ve got to try them.’ That was the beginning of the Fixed and Flow model,” by which P&G brands now combine an agency-of-record with liberal project work for new shops.
Asked by a student about P&G’s cost cuts, Pritchard said, “We were just spending way too much money to be able to produce work, and we were also just a little concerned we weren’t getting the total breadth of creativity.” Amid recent stands on race relations for "My Black Is Beautiful" and gender relations for Gillette, another student asked (in a question that didn’t make the cut for the final podcast) if P&G will take a stand on gun control. “That’s actually a question we’re discussing right now,” Pritchard said, but he doesn’t see it as directly connected to P&G’s business as the other issues.
DiGiorno delivers?
DiGiorno is getting into the delivery business next month. Sort of. The Nestlé frozen pizza brand with the tagline “It’s not delivery, it’s DiGiorno” is celebrating National Pizza Month with plans to deliver free pizza to five cities in October. Starting Oct. 1, fans are supposed to tweet the name of their city with the hashtag #DeliverDiGiorno, and the cities with the most mentions will snag the pizza.
Verizon and Macy's
As Verizon Media expands into a new augmented reality feature for its ad offering “Moments”—a native ad format for apps and websites—the telecommunications brand can now count Macy’s as a user. The new AR allows consumers to interact with products in a 3D environment through the ad. Verizon announced the Macy’s get earlier this week.
Here’s the poop
In this week’s odd-couple pairing, Hotels.com has gotten together with Poo-Pourri, the toilet spray brand, for a new campaign designed to benefit both brands, #FirstPooWithBoo. The push looks at how new couples taking their first trips together can navigate the bathroom experience. The brands worked with agency Crispin Porter Bogusky on the campaign, which includes a bevy of long-form and short-form digital spots. The work will run for six weeks.
How low can you go?
When it comes to new beers, thin is in—at least at MillerCoors, which is coming out with three new low-cal brews. Debuting next year is Blue Moon Light Sky, a 95-calorie light citrus wheat beer “brewed with real tangerine peel and dry hopped with Azacca hops,” according to MillerCoors. Also in development is 92-calorie Coors Peak, which comes in pure light beer, citrus and berry varieties, as well as 93-calorie Leinenkugel’s Spritzen, which the brewer says “combines Leinenkugel’s beer with a splash of flavored hard seltzer.”
Would you buy this?
Taco Bell is now selling limited-edition Reaper Ranch tortilla chips in retail stores after serving a Reaper Ranch sauce with its Nacho Fries earlier this year. The spicy-pepper-meets-ranch chips, at chains including Circle K, CVS, 7-Eleven and Walmart, follow Taco Bell’s Classic, Diablo, Fire and Mild chips.
Number of the week
1 million: number of Amazon Echo Auto devices that Nationwide plans to give out to its new and existing auto insurance policyholders as part of a new promotion with the tech giant.
Tweet of the week
Comings and goings
Brinker International Inc. promoted Ellie Doty to the role of chief marketing officer of Chili's Grill & Bar. Doty, who joined Chili’s as VP of marketing in 2017 and was promoted to senior VP in 2018, previously held marketing positions at KFC, Taco Bell and Long John Silver’s. Chili’s had been without a CMO since December, when Steve Provost became the chain’s chief concept officer.
Contributing: Jessica Wohl, Adrianne Pasquarelli, Jack Neff, E.J. Schultz