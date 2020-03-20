See how DoorDash is promoting restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic
As restaurants are forced to shut down their dining rooms during the coronavirus pandemic, DoorDash is out with a campaign highlighting that plenty of them are open for delivery. The brand isn't just out to promote itself, but restaurant delivery overall, including competing brands, such as Uber Eats and Grubhub.
The #OpenForDelivery campaign, which began airing Friday evening, is meant to remind diners that restaurant delivery is safe and that restaurants are eager for orders.
“While the doors may be closed, the kitchens are open for delivery,” is one of the lines heard in a 30-second TV spot, “There For You,” which began airing late on Friday. The spot shows people and restaurants that work with DoorDash, including somber looks at plenty of empty dining rooms.
The coronavirus has shaken the restaurant industry with unprecedented speed. Delivery until now made up a sliver of the U.S. restaurant industry. Now, delivery and carryout orders are the norm nationwide as people are being told to stay home.
The campaign comes from the Martin Agency. Along with TV spots running in the U.S. and Canada, it includes social media posts and a site, www.openfordelivery.com, that lists DoorDash and competing restaurant delivery brands such as Uber Eats and Grubhub.
Restaurants began closing dining rooms across numerous U.S. states this week, following directives from government officials trying to eliminate crowds. Plus, as more office workers began to work from home, restaurants that rely on workers coming in during lunch breaks or for dinner on the way home from the office have seen their patrons vanish. Already, some chains have laid off workers, while chains including Shake Shack and Potbelly have pulled their 2020 financial forecasts.
The National Restaurant Association has said forecasts suggest the industry could lose at least $225 billion and will have to cut 5 million to 7 million jobs due to COVID-19, and is seeking relief from the federal government. ”The large-scale closures and restrictions on gatherings have created an economic hardship that will ripple through every community in this country,” the trade association said on March 18.
DoorDash said restaurants being featured throughout its campaign include big U.S. chains such as Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, The Cheesecake Factory, Chick-fil-A, Chili’s, Cracker Barrel, McDonald’s and Wingstop. Canada’s Cactus Club, East Side Mario’s, Harvey’s, Joey Restaurants, Kelsey’s and Montana’s are also being included. DoorDash is also highlighting local restaurants including Katz’s Delicatessen and Roberta’s Pizza from New York, and Din Tai Fung, Esceula Taqueria, Gjusta and Uncle Paulies from Los Angeles, among others.
DoorDash’s effort also includes tagging rivals online, such as in this Twitter post.