Sephora ends beauty deal with vlogger after college admissions scandal

Vlogger Olivia Jade's mother, Lori Loughlin, was indicted earlier this week.

Olivia Jade X Sephora Collection
Olivia Jade X Sephora Collection Credit: Olivia Jade via YouTube

Sephora is canceling its cosmetics collection with beauty vlogger Oliva Jade Gianulli. The move follows the news earlier this week of the involvement of Gianulli's parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Gianulli, in a massive college admissions bribery scandal.

"After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately," a Sephora spokeswoman said in a statement.

In addition to Loughlin and Gianulli, dozens of others, including actress Felicity Huffman and Gordon Caplain, chair of New York law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, have been accused by prosecutors of cheating on college entry exams and falsifying sporting records in order to get their children into top universities.

By early afternoon Thursday, the Olivia Jade x Sephora Collection Bronze & Illuminate Palette was no longer listed on Sephora's website. The line had been in circulation since late last year, according to reports.

Sephora's decision follows increasing consumer outrage at the partnership. Some remarked on twitter that Sephora is endorsing a "cheater." Others lamented the clout that influencers command with beauty and fashion brands

