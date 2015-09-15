Need for Speed Puts Copy Testing to the Test

When Pepsi Max dreamed up an\nad disguising Jeff Gordon as a normal guy test-driving a\nCamaro and scaring the crap out of a passenger, the Nascar\nstar wasn't the only speed demon involved in the spot. The PepsiCo\nmarketers behind the ad moved just as fast, including Simon Lowden,\nchief marketing officer for Pepsi Beverages North America, who\ngreen-lit the idea almost as soon as it was presented to him. "This feels great. It feels right. Let's go," Mr. Lowden\nrecently recalled saying. The 2013 digital video drew millions of views, cementing its\nplace as a viral hit that is still discussed today. But it's the\nkind of thing that might've never happened had Pepsi stopped to\nsubmit the ad to copy testing. The episode highlights a growing trend in adland as the speed\nrequired in today's content-ravenous digital age puts a harsh\nspotlight on a process used for decades to validate concepts before\nthey are put into market. Tension over testing, pitting creative\nagencies against risk-averse marketers, has been around as long as\ncopy testing itself, but it's now been exacerbated by a responsive\ndigital and social environment that requires lightning-quick\naction. Against a steady drumbeat for more and quicker digital\ncontent, even some of the most ROI-obsessed marketers have lost a\nmeasure of faith in traditional copy testing methods, or simply\ndon't have time to use them, according to several marketing\nexecutives interviewed by Ad Age. Top-notch campaigns that have gone live without pretesting\ninclude Allstate's\n"Mayhem" and Old Spice's "The Man Your Man Could Smell Like." And\nas more marketers rely on gut feel rather than time-consuming\nconsumer surveys while they pump out content on tight time frames,\nads are being judged, altered and sometimes expanded after they are\nin market, using tools like social listening to gauge viewer\nengagement. Frito-Lay North America tends to pretest TV commercials and\ndigital ads backed by big media buys, said CMO Ram Krishnan. But\nmore experimental digital marketing efforts—which constitute\nabout 10% of the marketing plan—usually don't get tested. For\nTwitter and Facebook campaigns, "it's very tough to test just\nbecause of the volume of content we are putting out," Mr. Krishnan\nsaid. Doing the right thing? Copy testing is "built on really outdated thinking on how\nadvertising works, and it's just not valid," said Tom Bick, who\nrecently left Kraft Heinz, where he oversaw advertising for Oscar\nMayer. "But it gives you the illusion that you are being a\ndisciplined marketer and it gives you a sense of confidence, be it\nfalse, that you are doing the right thing." Copy testing—which involves running ads by consumer panels\nbefore they are put in market—remains a trusted tool for many\nmarketers because it works, say its defenders. "This is the method\nthat has stood the test of time of being predictive of in-market\nsuccess, and no other method has dethroned the king," said Peter\nMinnium, a former ad agency executive and newly named U.S.\npresident of Ipsos Connect, a division of market\nresearch and ad-testing company Ipsos. But the king no longer rules with absolute authority. At Pepsi,\ncopy testing is "an important tool in our tool kit," Mr. Lowden\nsaid. But it "should never be a means to red-light or green-light\nwork. It's a way to inform and to optimize." In the face of this skepticism, dominant ad-testing vendors\nIpsos and Millward Brown are racing to remain\nrelevant as they overhaul their survey-based methods to deliver the\nspeed marketers crave and to account for modern viewing habits like\nonline ad-skipping. They are also incorporating neurological and\nbiometric techniques that judge an ad with bodily reactions, like\nfacial expressions, meant to gauge emotions. Surveys-plus approach Marketers are demanding a "surveys-plus" approach that adds\nonline behavioral data and biometric measures to consumer panel\ndata, said Mr. Minnium, who held leadership positions at Lowe\nWorldwide and was the head of digital brand initiatives at the\nInteractive Advertising Bureau before taking the Ipsos job in July.\nBut taking surveys out of that equation is "not something I see\nhappening anytime soon," he said. Indeed, the Advertising Research Foundation has found that\ncombining traditional copy testing with neurological and biometric\nmethods can "improve the predictive value of tests," said Horst\nStipp, the organization's exec VP-research and innovation, global\nand ad effectiveness. But the hybrid approach "takes more time," he\nsaid. And "the market wants faster results, so the vendors are now\nstruggling to find out how to do it faster." The debate will be the\nfocus of a panel discussion during Advertising Week this month\ncalled "How Advertising Works: Building Brands in the Brain." Traditional copy testing, or pretesting, has been used for\ndecades. Modern approaches typically involve showing ads to a panel\nof consumers who watch them online. Surveys are used to measure\nattributes such as likability, persuasion and recall. Techniques\nsometime blend quantitative questions—like ranking an ad's\nlikability on a scale of one to 100—and qualitative\ntechniques, like open-ended questions. Marketers test ads in\nvarious stages, including early versions that are shown in crude\nanimated form, known as animatics, all the way through to the\nfinished product. Often, final scores factor in norms like how\nspots compare with historical ads or ads currently running. Bringing home the bacon Some critics say that while copy testing is effective at\nmeasuring informational ads, it falls short with emotional spots.\n"Advertising is about building trust and a feeling about a brand\nthat predisposes people to liking you … that then allows\nmore rational messaging maybe to come through the filter. And most\ncopy tests don't reward you for that," said Mr. Bick, who helped\ncontemporize Oscar Mayer's advertising by launching bacon-inspired\ndigital videos that often went viral. One of them, called "Say It With Bacon," included a video\nmocking engagement-ring ads and plugged luxurious bacon gifts that\nthe brand actually put up for sale online. The campaign, which drew\n500 million impressions, according to digital agency 360i, was not tested. For digital\nefforts aimed at winning PR, "we literally used what I fondly\ncalled the F-me test," Mr. Bick said. "Is it bold, will it possibly\nruffle feathers internally, will consumers say, 'I can't believe\nthey did that'?" Marketers have used gut feel with great success in some cases,\nincluding Allstate's "Mayhem" campaign. "There was a lot of\ninternal pressure to kill it," Lisa Cochrane, former senior\nVP-marketing, recalled during a presentation at an industry event\nin 2012. "We didn't do any market testing or focus groups," said\nMs. Cochrane, who retired this year. "I just asked myself, 'Would I\nwant to watch those ads?'" Scott Bedbury, former worldwide advertising director at Nike,\ntold Bloomberg in 2007 that he had an agreement with Wieden & Kennedy founder Dan\nWieden "that as long as our hearts beat, we would never pretest a\nword of copy. It makes you dull. It makes you predictable. It makes\nyou safe." To that end, the original ad in Old Spice's hit campaign "The\nMan Your Man Could Smell Like" by W&K also wasn't copy-tested,\naccording to James Moorhead, former brand manager of the Procter & Gamble brand, now senior\nVP-CMO of Dish\nNetwork. Paint by numbers W&K wouldn't comment for this story, but the agency has a\nreputation for resisting copy testing. "For them it feels very\nconstraining when they are still in the process. You are telling an\nartist to paint by numbers," said Lesya Lysyj, who worked with the\nshop while CMO at Heineken USA and during a stint as president of\nWeight Watchers North America. That position could put W&K at odds with one of its newest\nclients, Anheuser-Busch InBev, which has a\nreputation for strict copy-testing standards. The\nbrewer—which awarded Bud Light to the agency this\nsummer—in recent years has put so much faith in copy testing\nthat executives were required to copy-test TV ads for priority\nbrands in order to qualify for bonuses, according to a person\nfamiliar with the matter. A-B InBev also declined to comment for\nthis story. Upstart yogurt brand Chobani does not test any of its ads, said\nCMO Peter McGuinness, a former ad agency exec who has used many\ntesting methods over the years. Mr. McGuinness, who helped launch MasterCard's "Priceless"\ncampaign while at McCann Erickson, recalled that the\nagency won the pitch even though the original idea for the campaign\ntested poorly in animatic form. Then-MasterCard marketer Lawrence\nFlanagan "was courageous enough" to see the potential in the\ncampaign, Mr. McGuinness said. But testing did prove valuable\nbecause results revealed that there was not enough branding in the\nspot, so the marketer made tweaks like adding the brand logo at the\nbeginning. "I don't like using copy testing to pick creative," Mr.\nMcGuinness said. But "I do think you can use it diagnostically."\nStill, he added that testing can be expensive and time-consuming\nand he would rather get a slightly imperfect ad into the market\nfast, rather than be stuck in the "inertia" of copy analysis. Need for speed Testing vendors are responding to the digital era's need for\nspeed with newer, sometimes cheaper products aimed at producing\nalmost immediate output, while blending in online behavioral\nmetrics. One of the newer players, Ace Metrix, was founded in 2007 on the\npremise that traditional copy testing was "too slow and expensive,"\nsaid CEO Peter Daboll. The vendor runs ads by a 500-person panel,\nusing nine standard questions and converting results into a single\n"Ace Score" that runs from zero to 950 and comprises individual\nelements such as likability, watchability and attention. Results\ncan be delivered within 24 hours for a price tag that starts around\n$2,000 per ad. Ace's tools include second-by-second diagnostics. So a marketer\nrunning a spot in a skippable ad unit might look closely at\nattention and likability scores early in the ad. To gauge the\npotential for an ad going viral, Ace calculates scores such as\nhumor and "hook" (the surprise element) by using natural-language\nprocessing algorithms that analyze verbatim responses from\npanelists to an open-ended question asking for the "thinking and\nfeeling" behind ratings. WPP's Millward Brown, which has been selling a copy-testing\nproduct called Link for more than two decades, earlier this year\nlaunched a version called Link Now that uses fewer survey questions\nin order to deliver results in as soon as six hours. Reports show\nwhether "you've got a surefire success here" or if the ad needs\nwork, said Daren Poole, Millward Brown's global brand director for\ncreative development. Ipsos also sells a slimmed-down survey-based product called ASI:\nCheck for $6,500 per ad, which it markets as getting "beyond the\nlimitations of costly and time-consuming conventional research,"\naccording to a brochure. Face time And both vendors are moving into biometrics. Millward Brown has\nadded "facial coding"—which uses algorithms to measure\nmoment-to-moment facial expressions of people watching\nvideos—to its standard ad-testing suite. Ipsos sells an\noptional "neuro module" with its flagship pretesting product\ndesigned for brands that want to go "beyond what people say to\nexplore what they really feel," according to the company. Facial\ncoding is offered as well as "implicit reaction time" methods that\nuse response speeds to determine if an answer is "given\nintuitively, or if it is going through cognitive processing,"\naccording to Ipsos. Ipsos also offers ASI Live, which uses programmatic methods to\nserve digital ads—including native ads and social\ncontent—into the devices of its consumer panelists, who\nencounter them just like real ads (and they aren't told which ones\nare test ads). They are later surveyed on the ads, and Ipsos merges\nthe results with online behavioral data, which Mr. Minnium called\nthe "holy grail" of ad testing. It is "hard and expensive," he\nsaid, but "technology is allowing us to do this more quickly and at\na lower cost." Likewise, Millward Brown collects online behavioral data on test\nads, like if they are viewed to completion or skipped. "It's as\nclose to real life as you can get," Mr. Poole said. Are you listening? Some brands are opting to go straight to real life for digital\ncontent, using tools like social listening, rather than copy\ntesting, to determine when to throw more money behind\ncampaigns. Lee Maicon, chief strategy officer for digital agency 360i,\npointed to a recent Oreo campaign called "Snack Hacks." The idea\ngrew from a simple Facebook post in which a fan posted an Oreo\nbeing dunked in a glass of milk using a fork. The agency noticed\nthe post gaining traction, so it created quick videos showing\nthings like an Oreo being put inside a pepper mill to create\ncookies-and-cream ice cream, while inspiring similar posts from\nfans. After those posts performed well, the agency grew it into\nfull-fledged web series showing A-list chefs like Roy Choi\ntransforming the cookie into foodie creations, like a crust for\nchicken tenders. The video series generated more than 5 million\nviews, according to 360i. "We didn't need to pretest it because we had already proven the\nconcept not once but twice before we actually invested the money,"\nMr. Maicon said. "The cost of exposing people to content and then\noptimizing it in real time is just so much more efficient." Contributing: Jack Neff