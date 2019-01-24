Taco Bell's nacho fries get a third movie trailer treatment

James Marsden stars in Taco Bell's new nacho fries campaign Credit: Taco Bell

Taco Bell is bringing back nacho fries for their third run, and this time it is promoting the limited-time run with a faux trailer for an earth-to-space odyssey starring James Marsden.

If it all sounds a bit ridiculous, that's because it is.

"The tone that we've been striking really well with our work is it's all actually extremely sophisticated," says Global Chief Brand Officer Marisa Thalberg, "but there's always a little bit of a wink."

The new campaign is the third in a series of movie trailer-esque ads that promote the fries. Taco Bell introduced Nacho Fries in January 2018 and they quickly became the chain's most successful launch. How successful? When nacho fries returned in July, one out of every four orders at Taco Bell included nacho fries. While that was a dip from the more than one-third of orders that included them soon after the launch, it was clear to Taco Bell that the product, and the marketing, were resonating.

Now, nacho fries are back, and so is the movie trailer concept. The "Nacho Fries: Retrieval" campaign from Deutsch LA includes a 60-second high-style video starring Marsden as Dr. Danny Conrad, a retired astronaut who returns to outer space to figure out where nacho fries have gone.