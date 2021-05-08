Tesla rival Lucid Motors stalks Elon Musk’s ‘SNL’ appearance with an ad during the show
Upstart electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors will seek to steal some of the spotlight from Tesla co-founder Elon Musk by running an ad during tonight’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which Musk is hosting.
The eccentric billionaire’s appearance on the NBC show is another example of how his attention-grabbing personality doubles as a marketing vehicle for the brand, which eschews traditional advertising.
Lucid’s move to buy into the broadcast gives it the chance to gain awareness with a receptive audience tuning in to see how the Tesla CEO performs in a comedic setting. Lucid began teasing the ad late Friday on Twitter, using the hashtag #Firstto500—which is a reference to the race to make an EV that can go 500 miles on a single charge.
A Lucid spokesman confirmed the ad buy to Ad Age, saying “the ad that will run during ‘SNL’ will see Lucid Motors return to the airwaves to answer that all-important question—who will be first to 500 (miles of range)?”
The spot was developed and produced by Lucid’s in-house creative/production team and its agency, Erich & Kallman, according to the spokesman. This is not Lucid’s first national TV ad, but it could be its most high-profile one, given the circumstances.
The automaker has been running a spot called “Introducing Future” that has mostly aired on news programming, according to iSpot.tv. That ad positions Lucid as “luxury electric” while promoting the Lucid Air sedan, which is expected to become available later this year, after an earlier delay. The lowest-priced version goes for $69,000 (before a tax credit), and has a range of 406 miles, while the top-line “Air Dream” edition gets 503 miles of range but goes for $161,500, according to Lucid.
In a post about Lucid’s “SNL” ad, CNET’s Roadshow site notes that “it’s pretty bold of Lucid to pull a stunt like this since deliveries of the Air haven't actually started,” but went on to state that “even if production gets delayed by another few months it seems like the Air will beat the [Tesla] Model S Plaid Plus to market and be the first electric car on sale with a range of over 500 miles.”