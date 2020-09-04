CMO Strategy

Trending: Jeep drives climate change message with Carl Sagan ad, and Bloomingdale’s masks up with voter plea

The week’s biggest moves, hits and misses
By E.J. Schultz. Published on September 04, 2020.
Coca-Cola names ex-Reebok exec Melanie Boulden to lead North American marketing
Credit: Jeep

Winner

Fame is one thing, but having a McDonald’s meal named after you is on another level, one that Travis Scott reached this week when the fast feeder announced the “Travis Scott Meal”—which includes a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce, and fries, with BBQ sauce and a Sprite for $6. Scott is the first celeb to get the golden arches treatment since Michael Jordan in 1992. We’ll have to wait to see if Scott’s meal is a sales slam dunk.

Loser

So much for Accenture making Droga5 layoff-proof. The shop confirmed it will cut 7 percent of its U.S. staff, the latest agency to feel the sting of deteriorating business conditions as the coronavirus continues to take a toll.

The 2020 Olympics have not even occurred yet—and won’t happen until next year—but there is plenty of interest in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, at least according to Ad Age readers, which made this story on the newly unveiled ever-shifting official logo our most popular post of the week. The dynamic emblem features design contributions from athletes and L.A.-based creators, including Reese Witherspoon and Billie Eilish.

Out of this world

Jeep unveiled its new eco-friendly Wrangler 4xe, which features a plug-in hybrid powertrain, with a video that uses Carl Sagan’s description of the “Pale Blue Dot”—referring to a picture of Earth captured from the far reaches of space in 1990 by NASA’s Voyager 1. Jeep’s video comes from Doner. The brand promises to make a contribution to combat climate change for every view of the video.

Tweet of the week

Creativity pick

Apple has a history of creatively touting the iPhone’s privacy offerings, and the tech giant did it again with a spot from TBWA/Media Arts Lab that depicts people “over sharing” ridiculous things—like their credit card information, username and password—in real-life settings such as riding public transit.

Votewear

It does not get more 2020 than this: Bloomingdale’s is selling limited-edition face masks emblazoned with “VOTE,” as part of an initiative with nonprofit When We All Vote. The department store chain will promote the effort through interactive visual displays at its stores—for those consumers who are still browsing in person. The retailer joins a growing list of brands pushing vote messaging, including Old Navy, which recently said it will pay employees who volunteer at the polls.

Credit:
Bloomingdales

Quote of the week

“Taken in isolation, today’s results from Macy’s would be disastrous”—Neil Saunders, an analyst at GlobalData Retail, on the retailer’s promising quarterly sales results that are well below pre-pandemic levels, but an improvement from its dreadful first quarter.

On the move

Coca-Cola Co. named former Reebok and Crayola marketer Melanie Boulden as its new senior VP marketing for North America.

Target tapped Maurice Cooper as senior VP of marketing. Cooper, a veteran marketer with stints at Wingstop Restaurants and Coca Cola, will report to Chief Marketing Officer Rick Gomez and is tasked with overseeing Target’s all-crucial holiday campaign.

Contributing: Adrianne Pasquarelli

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age

