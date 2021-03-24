Tripadvisor teams up with Lysol to help entice travel booking
As it awaits the expected surge in trips due to pent-up demand during COVID-19, Tripadvisor is hoping to restore confidence for travel brands through a new partnership with Lysol. The Needham, Massachusetts-based travel brand announced today that it will offer guidelines and advice as well as special Lysol sanitization kits for the eight million tourism and hospitality businesses on its site.
The disinfection kits, which are specially designed with Lysol, have names such as Restroom Rescue, Germ Busters, Lysol on the Go Starter Pack and Disinfect & Protect with products that include Lysol Wipes and Lysol Disinfecting Spray. They will be available to travel brands on a special site that will also include education and guidelines for cleaning and sanitation that business owners can use as a resource.
After a year in which travel brand ad spending fell 60%, it’s not surprising that Tripadvisor has struggled. The company recently reported that total revenue in the fourth quarter fell 65% to $116 million compared with the year-earlier period; revenue for 2020 dropped 61% to $604 million.
Yet as COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out, experts report that consumers are starting to think about traveling again.
“People still want to travel, they're still searching, they're still coming back,” said Tripadvisor CEO and President Steve Kaufer on a recent earnings call, noting that the number of unique users to Tripadvisor’s site declined less than the company’s revenue. “They're not yet booking, but they're thinking of it—they’re dreaming.”
He noted that Tripadvisor will do more paid and performance marketing as its site traffic returns.
The Tripadvisor team-up, which will expand beyond the U.S. to global brands in the coming months, is just the latest of similar deals for Lysol, which is owned by the recently rebranded Reckitt. In recent months, Lysol has entered brand partnerships with Delta Air Lines, Hilton Hotels and Airbnb as brands strive to communicate their extensive cleaning protocols to germ-averse customers during the pandemic.
