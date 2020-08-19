CMO Strategy

Trump targets Goodyear in latest tweet attack on a brand, claiming it banned MAGA hats

The president seizes on a report alleging the company listed the gear as ‘unacceptable’ in a corporate presentation
By E.J. Schultz. Published on August 19, 2020.
Goodyear is the president's latest target.

Credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co is the latest brand to feel heat from Donald Trump’s tweets. The president today urged his followers to boycott the company, claiming it banned his signature red “Make America Great Again” campaign hats.

Trump's tweet follows a report from an NBC affiliate in Topeka, Kansas that quotes an unnamed worker at a Goodyear plant in the city discussing a corporate diversity presentation in which the “MAGA Attire” is called out as as being unacceptable, with Black Lives Matter listed in the “acceptable” category. A slide of the presentation circulated on social media.

“If someone wants to wear a BLM shirt in here, then cool. I'm not going to get offended about it. But at the same time, if someone's not going to be able to wear something that is politically based, even in the farthest stretch of the imagination, that's discriminatory,” the employee told the affiliate WIBW.

After Trump’s tweet gained traction, Goodyear today issued a response on Twitter saying the “visual in question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate nor was it part of a diversity training class.” The tweet did not provide any further context about the alleged slide, but stated that the company “ask that associates refrain from workplace expressions of political campaigning for any candidate or political party…”

A company representative did not immediately provide comment to Ad Age.

