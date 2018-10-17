Marketer's Brief: U.K. marketers curb spending amid Brexit, economic fears

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to [email protected]

Here's some marketing that actually might deliver on its promise: A new line of pot-infused sparkling water includes a variety called "Joy." Find out more below, plus details on the newest unexpected meat Arby's is stuffing into its sandwiches. But first, some ominous news for marketers and agencies across the pond.

Storm clouds gathering

Business conditions in the U.K. are getting gloomier, forcing a pullback in marketing spending. The London-based marketing industry trade group Institute of Practitioners in Advertising reports that U.K. marketing budgets in the third quarter grew at their slowest rate since the fourth quarter of 2015. The results come from a survey of U.K. marketing professionals. It found 21 percent of respondents increased their marketing budgets in the quarter, while 18% revised downward. Negative factors include concerns about Brexit and the overall direction of the U.K. economy.

Theresa May, U.K. prime minister, speaks to reporters as she arrives ahead of a European Union (EU) leaders Brexit summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Credit: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg

The so-called Bellwether report projects ad spending growth of just 0.7 percent next year, before momentum picks up again from 2020 to 2022. "With ongoing Brexit uncertainty, it is perhaps no wonder that companies are having to be more cautious with their marketing spend and are inevitably increasingly downcast about their financial prospects," states Paul Bainsfair, director general of the trade group.

Winning Halloween

Spirit Halloween—best known for temporarily taking up empty storefronts in strip malls and charging high premiums to last-minute shoppers—beat all other retailers when it came to consumer clicks on Halloween-related product listing ads between Sept. 1 and Oct. 9, according to a recent report from Kantar Media.

Product listing ads typically appear at the very top of searches performed on Google and are accompanied by an image. The segment, also known as PLAs, is regarded as one of the largest revenue drivers for Google. According to a recent report by Merkle, PLAs produced 59 percent of all Google search ad clicks during the second quarter of this year. Spirit Halloween captured a 21.6 percent share on desktop search and 18 percent of all mobile clicks performed on Google during the Sept. 1-Oct. 9 period. Meanwhile, Kantar says the top keywords during the same time period were "Halloween decorations," "Halloween inflatables," "Halloween animatronics" and "Halloween lights."

Tmall provides a data haul

Tmall, the marketplace for brands within Alibaba Group, China's Amazon rival, is expanding its retail innovation department, Tmall Innovation Centre. The group has forged a new partnership with 10 research and data tech firms, including Nielsen Co. and Euromonitor, and will provide them with consumer insights and data from its shoppers.

Staying regular

A century into its existence, Sunsweet Growers has a new agency. The Yuba City, California-based brand has appointed Barker as its agency-of-record. A 30-second spot touts prunes as "the feel good fruit," with song lyrics that include, "It feels good, to feel good." Indeed.