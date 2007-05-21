Understand the Ecosystem of Consumer Demand

Want to nail down your consumers' wants and needs? Then don't\njust listen to them. That's because just listening to them won't\nreveal what you're looking for. Observing them won't either. And if\nyou are using survey research or ethnographic research to better\nunderstand your consumers, think twice. The bottom line is, you may\nnot be leveraging the best tools to understand your customers. The\nbiggest opportunities for building your brand or growing your\nbusiness lay in plain sight -- but you might not see them. It involves four major steps: Erich\nJoachimstahler is the founder and CEO of Vivaldi Partners, a\nglobal marketing firm. He is also the author of 'Hidden in Plain\nSight: How to Find and Execute Your Next Big Growth Strategy,'\nHarvard Business School Press, out this month. Prior to joining\nVivaldi Partners, Agathe Blanchon-Ersham was a consultant at\nMitchell Madison Group/MarchFirst, a global management-consulting\nfirm, where she developed growth strategies for clients in a\nvariety of industries.