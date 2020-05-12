CMO Strategy

Walgreens searches for new global agency, marking the first massive pitch launched since coronavirus

New partner will help with chain’s digital strategy that has been 'dramatically' accelerated because of the pandemic
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 12, 2020.

Walgreens

Credit: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg

As it handles the business changes brought on by the coronavirus, Walgreens Boots Alliance is switching up its marketing strategy. The Deerfield, Ill.-based drugstore giant has issued a global RFP for a new marketing and communications agency. Walgreens, which owns pharmacy chain Duane Reade and beauty brands including Soap & Glory and No7 in addition to its namesake chain, is ramping up the digitization of its business. A new agency partner will assist with this transformation.

On a recent earnings call, Walgreens executives noted that the pandemic has caused the company to “speed up our digital agenda.” Recent weeks during the COVID-19 lockdowns have shown customers turning to e-commerce and apps as a way to order medicine and grocery essentials.

“I think we will find ourselves dramatically accelerating our digital journey over the next six months to 12 months,” said James Kehoe, exec VP and global chief financial officer, on the Walgreens call.

Walgreens Boots Alliance spends roughly $280 million on measured media in the U.S., according to Comvergence, which estimates that $182 million is spent solely on the Walgreens brand.

In 2017, Walgreens selected a bespoke team at WPP, called Team WBA, to handle its global account following a review that lasted a year. WPP declined to comment regarding the company’s participation in Walgreens’ new review. On background, a person close to the business said that the new RFP is "a statutory review" and WPP is defending.

Walgreens is the first major marketer to issue a substantially large RFP since COVID-19 began. WPP CEO Mark Read recently told Ad Age that pitches have been moving more slowly than usual and that most large pitches have been put on hold. The ones that are continuing were generally launched before the pandemic hit full swing.

For the quarter that ended Feb. 29, Walgreens reported a 3.7 percent sales rise to $35.8 billion, and net earnings of $952 million. However, as the pandemic took hold in March, Walgreens executives reported a sales uptick in the first part of the month followed by a decline in same-store sales after lockdowns took effect. Yet in March, while some formerly key categories like beauty were down, others, such as food grocery, were up substantially. The health and wellness category was up 30 percent in March, Kehoe said.

Contributing: Lindsay Rittenhouse

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

